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English NewsCitiesSatya Niketan Collapse: Owner Added 4 Extra Floors Despite Knowing Structural Load Limits

Satya Niketan Collapse: Owner Added 4 Extra Floors Despite Knowing Structural Load Limits

Delhi Police FIR alleges extra floors were added to the Satya Niketan building despite load-bearing concerns, with construction underway before its collapse killed seven people.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police filed FIR alleging illegal construction, causing collapse.
  • Three arrested for illegal construction and basement renovation work.
  • Delhi ordered safety inspections for PGs, proposing stricter regulations.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction work was underway.

According to the FIR, the building collapsed around 1 pm, with police receiving information at about 1.34 pm. The caller told authorities that a building being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation had collapsed and that students were inside.

ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant, said police reached the spot and found the entire building collapsed, with several people gathered around the site. A local inquiry found that PG accommodation was being operated from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing. Some were trapped following the sudden collapse, ANI reported.

Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, fire brigade teams, rescue workers and ambulances were called to the site, the FIR said.

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Four people identified as Neeraj, 19, son of Gyanchand; Aaditya Kumar, son of Raju Kunar; Krishna, son of BK Bhardwaj; and four unidentified people were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination, according to the police document.

FIR Alleges Illegal Construction

The FIR stated that a local inquiry found the building was several years old and that its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had allegedly constructed four upper floors for rental income.

It further alleged that new construction work was underway, placing additional pressure on the structure.

Police alleged that the construction was carried out despite the owners being aware that the existing foundation could not bear the additional weight, potentially putting lives at risk.

The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar.

Three Arrested In Collapse Case

The FIR comes amid the ongoing investigation into the September 6 collapse, in which seven people were killed.

Delhi Police have already arrested Hariram, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh in connection with the incident.

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal had earlier said basement renovation work was underway before the collapse. He said Hariram had admitted overseeing the renovation, while an injured labourer also confirmed that construction activity was taking place in the basement.

Delhi Steps Up PG Safety Inspections

The Delhi government has meanwhile ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centres across the city following the tragedy.

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The proposed rules would make PG registration and licensing mandatory, introduce unique registration numbers and rent bands, cap security deposits at three months’ rent, and require notice before eviction. PGs would also need CCTV, security guards, visitor records and wardens responsible for emergencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Satya Niketan building to collapse?

The FIR alleges that additional floors were constructed on the old structure, exceeding its load-bearing capacity. New construction work was also underway, placing additional pressure on the building.

How many people died in the Satya Niketan building collapse?

Seven people were killed in the building collapse. Four identified individuals and four unidentified people were also taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination.

Who has been arrested in connection with the building collapse?

Delhi Police have arrested Hariram, his wife Urmila, and their son Mahesh. Hariram admitted to overseeing renovation work in the basement before the collapse.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse DELHI NEWS Satya Niketan Collapse
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