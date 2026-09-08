Rahul Gandhi’s Flight Aborts Landing In Lucknow After Sudden Jolt, Lands On 2nd Attempt

An Air India flight from Delhi to Lucknow carrying Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had to abort its landing at Lucknow’s Amausi Airport before landing safely on its second attempt.

Air India flight AI-1717 was close to landing when it reportedly experienced a sudden jolt and began gaining altitude again. The development caused panic among some passengers.

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The pilot then made a go-around and brought the aircraft back for another landing approach. The flight landed safely at Lucknow airport on the second attempt.

The flight had departed Delhi at 2:20 pm and was scheduled to reach Lucknow at around 3:30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi Was On Board

Rahul Gandhi was travelling on the same flight. According to the information, the first approach was unstable, prompting the pilot to make another landing attempt.

After landing at Lucknow airport, Gandhi received a warm welcome from senior Congress leaders and party workers. Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Raebareli MP, will travel from Lucknow to Raebareli on September 8 for a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet local traders during the visit and will interact with people on his way to the district headquarters.

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On September 9, Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

Congress workers and the district administration have begun preparations for his visit.