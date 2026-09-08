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English NewsCities‘Will Kill Sugar Daddy Too’: Guwahati Man Makes Chilling Claim After Wife’s Severed Head Found In Fridge

‘Will Kill Sugar Daddy Too’: Guwahati Man Makes Chilling Claim After Wife’s Severed Head Found In Fridge

When journalists repeatedly asked him to identify the person he was referring to, Goswami became angry and behaved rudely with media personnel.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guwahati woman's body found, head severed in refrigerator.
  • Husband arrested; confessed murder, threatened
  • Police probe motive; husband in custody after surrendering.

A shocking murder case has emerged from Beltola in Guwahati, Assam, where the body of 25-year-old Riya Tula Daker was found inside her flat and her severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator.

Her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, has been arrested in connection with the case. While being taken to court on Tuesday, Goswami told reporters that he had no regrets and no apologies.

“I have murdered my wife, and after I am released from jail, I will kill that ‘sugar daddy’,” he said.

When journalists repeatedly asked him to identify the person he was referring to, Goswami became angry and behaved rudely with media personnel.

Accused Sent To Police Custody

Goswami was produced before a court on Tuesday. He had been sent to seven-day police custody a day earlier.

After remaining away from his home for nearly two days, he surrendered to the police late on Sunday night.

Police are questioning the accused and attempting to establish the motive behind the attack. Investigators suspect that Goswami attacked Talukdar with a sharp weapon following an argument.

ALSO READ: ‘Allegiance To Constitution’: Allahabad HC Slams Noida DM Over Student’s NSA Detention

The identity of the person Goswami referred to as the “sugar daddy” and the circumstances surrounding the remark may also form part of the investigation.

Woman’s Head Found Inside Refrigerator

The case came to light on September 6 after neighbours complained to police about a foul smell coming from the couple’s apartment.

Residents also told police that they had not seen the newlyweds for two days and that both their mobile phones were switched off.

Initial investigation found that the woman had allegedly been stabbed in the neck with a knife. Her head was subsequently severed from her body, placed inside a black polythene bag and hidden in the refrigerator.

Her fingers had also been chopped off, while the rest of the body was found without clothing.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Deny Mobile Jammers Installed At Satya Niketan PG Building Crash Site

Frequently Asked Questions

What shocking discovery was made in a Guwahati apartment?

The body of 25-year-old Riya Tula Daker was found in her Beltola flat, and her severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator.

Who is the primary suspect in the murder case?

Riya Tula Daker's husband, Ramanujan Goswami, has been arrested in connection with the case. He later surrendered to police.

How was the crime initially discovered?

Neighbors reported a foul smell from the apartment and hadn't seen the couple for two days, prompting police investigation on September 6.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Guwahati Ramanujan Goswami Riya Tula Daker Beltola
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