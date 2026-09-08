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English NewsCitiesJammu And Kashmir's Doda Bans VPN Use For Two Months

Jammu And Kashmir's Doda Bans VPN Use For Two Months

Doda District Magistrate (DM) Krishna Lal issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the use of VPNs across the district.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has ordered a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), citing concerns over cyber security, prevention of illegal activities and maintenance of public order.

Doda District Magistrate (DM) Krishna Lal issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the use of VPNs across the district.

Why Has The Order Been Issued?

According to news agency PTI, the ban will remain in force for two months. The order was issued following reports that some individuals and groups were allegedly misusing VPNs to bypass legal cyber restrictions and access prohibited apps, websites and digital content.

The administration said such activities could pose a threat to public order, peace and national security.

The District Magistrate observed that VPNs could potentially be used for illegal and anti-national activities, including creating unrest, circulating inflammatory material and coordinating activities that could undermine law and order.

Who Is Exempted?

The restriction will apply to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes, business establishments and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the district.

However, the order provides an exemption for those who have been specifically authorised by the government through an official order to use VPN services.

Anyone found violating the order will face legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

What Is A VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a technology that creates a secure and encrypted connection between a device and the internet.

When a VPN is used, internet traffic is routed through another server, meaning websites generally see the address of the VPN server rather than the user's actual IP address. A VPN can therefore conceal the user's real IP address and encrypt internet traffic, making it harder for others to read the data being transmitted.

Published at : 08 Sep 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Doda VPN JK News
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