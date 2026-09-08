Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owner arrested, officials suspended; High Court also acting.

The tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area has now reached the Supreme Court, with the court taking serious note of concerns over illegal construction and alleged lapses in safety standards. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, assisting the court as amicus curiae in a pending matter concerning unauthorised construction, informed the bench about the incident. The court said the matter required urgent attention and agreed to hear it on Thursday, September 10. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah-led bench also observed that the issue may need to be examined at a national level.

Court Flags National Concern

Sinha told the bench that a survey of unauthorised constructions in Delhi was already under way in accordance with an earlier Supreme Court order. He said the Satya Niketan collapse had occurred while the exercise was continuing. According to the information placed before the court, seven people, including children, had died in the incident.

Sinha also informed the judges that the Delhi High Court had passed orders in the matter on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta described the incident as “extremely horrific” and expressed condolences to the victims and their families. He then read out the High Court’s order, informing the Supreme Court that the matter was being treated seriously and steps were being taken.

Justice Amanullah observed that the High Court proceedings appeared to overlap with the issue already pending before the Supreme Court. The judge said the wider problem of illegal construction and safety violations may need to be considered at a national level. If necessary, the matter could be transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Rahul Gandhi Summons Over ‘Commander-In-Thief’ Remark

Earlier Warnings, Fresh Action

During the previous hearing on July 9, the Supreme Court had referred to incidents in Delhi’s Saket and Malviya Nagar, as well as a fire in Lucknow. The judges had said officials responsible for illegal construction and violations of safety norms in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow could face individual accountability.

The court had also ordered the formation of a special inspection team comprising two senior civil engineering professors from IIT Delhi and two draftsmen to assess the situation.

The Satya Niketan building, being used as a paying guest accommodation for male students, collapsed at around 1.30pm on Sunday. Twelve people were rescued from the rubble, while seven died.

Police have arrested the building’s owner, 75-year-old Urmila Gupta, her 81-year-old husband Hariram Gupta, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta.

Following the collapse, the MCD also suspended South Zone deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers.

Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Putin, Xi, Iran President To Meet In Delhi; What To Expect