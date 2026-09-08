Delhi Police Deny Mobile Jammers Installed At Satya Niketan PG Building Crash Site

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police rejected mobile jammers' claims at building collapse.

Social media users, AAP leader claimed jammers blocked communications.

Police affirmed networks worked; rescue teams coordinated seamlessly.

Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected claims that mobile phone jammers had been installed around the site of a multi-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest facility that collapsed last week, killing at least seven people.

The claims surfaced on social media, where several content creators, influencers and citizens present at the crash site alleged that mobile networks had been disrupted as students trapped under the rubble made desperate attempts to contact people for help through phone and video calls.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also backed the allegations, accusing the Delhi government and administration of installing mobile jammers at the disaster site.

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Delhi Police Reject Claims Of Mobile Jammers

Delhi Police dismissed the allegations as false, saying mobile networks were fully operational at the crash site.

The force said police personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and fire department personnel involved in the search and rescue operation were coordinating “seamlessly” through mobile phones.

“Media and citizens are broadcasting live from the site with no disruption. Do not spread engagement-driven misinformation. Rely on verified official,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

The police response came amid growing social media claims that communication had been deliberately restricted at the site as rescue teams searched through the debris.

⚠️ FACT CHECK: Rumours of mobile jammers at the Satya Niketan rescue site are completely FALSE.

* 📱 Networks are fully operational.

* 📞 Delhi Police, NDRF, & Fire teams are coordinating seamlessly via mobile.

* 🎥 Media and citizens are broadcasting live from the site with no… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 8, 2026

Social Media Users Allege Phones Were Blocked

Several influencers and citizens took to social media to allege that mobile jammers had been deployed around the crash site.

One user on X claimed that students trapped inside had been sending videos in an attempt to get rescued and that people were using services such as Blinkit to seek ambulance assistance before the alleged disruption.

“They f*cking put mobile jammers at the crash site in Delhi. The children were sending videos to get rescued, people were calling Blinkit ambulances...and they put jammers!” the user said.

They f*cking put mobile jammers at the crash site in Delhi. The children were sending videos to get rescued, people were calling Blinkit ambulances...and they put jammers!!! We are living in an extended Black Mirror episode in this country! dystopian present continuous! — Arunima 🤟🥂 (@arunima_3_5) September 7, 2026

Another social media user alleged that the jammers had been installed to prevent information about the incident from reaching the wider public.

“What a Shameful Act by the Delhi Government — They Installed Jammers in the Satya Niketan Disaster Area and Arranged things so that the Ground Reality would not get out,” the user claimed.

This Government's Only Weapon is Shutting Down The Internet.



What a Shameful Act by the Delhi Government — They Installed Jammers in the Satya Niketan Disaster Area and Arranged things so that the Ground Reality would not get out.



How Much Information Will They Block From The… pic.twitter.com/ePjVJhRW9m — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) September 7, 2026

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Saurabh Bharadwaj Questions Delhi Government

Former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged installation of mobile jammers.

“Priority of Govt was to put MOBILE JAMMERS at Satya Niketan PG building crash site. Imagine panic of those were trapped under the debris and were desperately trying to call for help from their phones !!” Bharadwaj said, targeting the Delhi BJP government.

The allegations, however, were rejected by Delhi Police, which maintained that mobile networks remained operational at the site and that rescue agencies were using mobile phones to coordinate their efforts.