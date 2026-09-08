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English NewsNewsIndiaGun Recovered At Mumbai Venue Ahead Of PM Modi Event, Two Detained

Gun Recovered At Mumbai Venue Ahead Of PM Modi Event, Two Detained

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 04:44 PM (IST)

Two individuals were detained by the Mumbai Police from a venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of them, police said.

The Mumbai Police said a 24-year-old man was detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC after he claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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