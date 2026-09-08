Explorer
Gun Recovered At Mumbai Venue Ahead Of PM Modi Event, Two Detained
Two individuals were detained by the Mumbai Police from a venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of them, police said.
The Mumbai Police said a 24-year-old man was detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC after he claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
India
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Rahul Gandhi Summons Over ‘Commander-In-Thief’ Remark
India
‘Now 'Fufaji' Will Shout...’: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Freight Corridor In Gujarat
India
BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Putin, Xi, Iran President To Meet In Delhi; What To Expect
India
'I Would Prefer Death Than Being Called Coward': Judge Awards 23rd Death Penalty In 4 Months
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion