DMK Accuses Vijay Of Mocking Stalin’s Jaw Injury With Gesture In Assembly, CM Clarifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay denied mocking DMK leader MK Stalin.

His Assembly gesture during MISA reference sparked criticism.

Gesture resembled Stalin's past jaw injury from MISA detention.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has denied allegations that he mocked DMK chief MK Stalin’s physical condition through a gesture made during his speech in the state Assembly. The controversy erupted after Vijay appeared to touch his jaw while referring to the DMK’s repeated references to the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971 (MISA) during the Emergency. DMK leaders criticised the gesture, claiming it resembled a mockery of Stalin’s jaw injury.

Vijay Issues Clarification

In a social media post, Vijay referred to his speech in the Assembly on September 7 during the debate on the police department’s demands.

சட்டமன்றத்தில் 7.9.2026 அன்று காவல்துறை மானிய கோரிக்கையில், என்னுடைய பதிலுரையின் இடையேயான எனது உடல்மொழி எதேச்சையாக வெளிப்பட்டதுதானே தவிர, அது எவ்வகையிலும் உள்நோக்கம் கொண்டதில்லை என்பதைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். ஆகவே, தனிப்பட்ட முறையில் யார் மனதையும் புண்படுத்துகிற செயலாக அதை… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 8, 2026

He said the body language displayed while delivering his response was an unintentional expression and was not motivated by any personal intention. Vijay appealed to people not to interpret the gesture as something intended to hurt anyone personally.

The clarification comes after the gesture triggered criticism from the DMK and others.

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Why The Gesture Sparked Row

Vijay was responding to allegations and criticism raised by the Opposition during the Assembly session when he referred to the DMK’s repeated references to the MISA period.

While discussing MK Stalin, Vijay made a gesture involving his jaw. The gesture was criticised as an apparent attempt to mock Stalin.

Stalin has previously spoken publicly about his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). During his detention at Chennai Central Prison, he has said he was severely assaulted by police, resulting in a broken jaw.

The gesture therefore drew criticism on social media, with several users saying it appeared inappropriate for a chief minister.

DMK, CPM React

The controversy also drew criticism from DMK leaders. CPI(M) state general secretary Shanmugam also condemned the gesture.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna had defended Vijay, saying the chief minister’s body language had been misunderstood.

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