BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities
The Ministry of External Affairs says it is aware of reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a BAPS delegation’s visit. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter concerning the tower is “purely between the entities concerned”. He also confirmed India is aware of the opening of a BAPS temple in the Paris area.
#WATCH | Delhi: On reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during the BAPS delegation’s visit, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the… pic.twitter.com/AlJmCVg2A7— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
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