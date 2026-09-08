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English NewsNewsBAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities

BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 04:58 PM (IST)

The Ministry of External Affairs says it is aware of reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a BAPS delegation’s visit. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter concerning the tower is “purely between the entities concerned”. He also confirmed India is aware of the opening of a BAPS temple in the Paris area.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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