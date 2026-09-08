Jaipur Tourist Guide Stabbed Near Amber Fort Dies, Locals Shut Market In Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Local residents protested, shutting shops following the death.

A 40-year-old tourist guide died at a hospital on Tuesday morning after being stabbed near Amber Fort in Jaipur. The incident triggered protests in Amber, with local residents shutting shops in the market following his death. Tourist guide Manish Kumar Soni, a resident of Amber, was at Maotha on Monday when tourists travelling in a private car stopped to ask for directions to Amber Fort.

Argument Turns Violent

Police said a jeep driver, identified as Azam, told the tourists that private cars were not allowed to travel up to the fort and suggested they take his jeep instead.

However, Soni gave the tourists directions, after which they continued towards the fort in their car. This led to an argument between Soni and Azam.

During the altercation, Azam pulled out a knife and stabbed Soni in the abdomen, Amber SHO Rajendra Godara said.

Soni was rushed to SMS Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. Police apprehended Azam following the incident.

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Locals Shut Market

According to SHO Godara, Soni died during treatment on Tuesday morning.

Following his death, local residents staged a protest in Amber and shut shops in the market.

Godara said the protesters were pacified and the victim’s family agreed to the postmortem examination. The SHO said Soni’s body would be handed over to his family after the postmortem.

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