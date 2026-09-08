Su-57 Jets, Nuclear Power And More: What’s On Modi-Putin Agenda For September 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin to meet Modi at BRICS, discuss nuclear, fighter jets.

Leaders to also address US oil tariffs, Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin praises strong India-Russia ties, India's BRICS leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders are expected to discuss plans for new nuclear power plants in India and the potential supply of Russia’s Su-57 fighter jets. They may also discuss US proposals to impose a 100% tariff on countries buying Russian crude oil, as well as the Ukraine conflict and broader economic ties.

Nuclear Power, Su-57 On Agenda

Peskov said discussions between Putin and Modi would include cooperation on establishing new nuclear power plants in India and the Su-57 fighter aircraft.

The Kremlin spokesperson also criticised a proposed US move to impose a 100% tariff on countries purchasing Russian oil, calling the measure illegal and unacceptable. The issue could feature in the talks between Putin and Modi.

On the Ukraine conflict, Peskov welcomed India’s willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution. Modi and Putin recently met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, where the Indian prime minister called for an end to the war.

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Kremlin Hails Modi-Putin Ties

Peskov described India as a strategic partner and said Modi and Putin maintain close relations, regularly discussing major global issues.

Speaking during an official briefing, he said economic cooperation between the two countries was also continuing to grow. Peskov added that the two leaders had developed close personal ties and were able to discuss even the most sensitive matters.

Asked about reports of Indian nationals being forcibly recruited into the Russian military, Peskov said a list was being prepared of Indian citizens currently on the battlefield. He said efforts were under way to identify them and facilitate their return to India.

BRICS Trade, India’s Presidency

Peskov said BRICS countries now conduct around 90% of their transactions in national currencies. He also praised India’s leadership of the grouping and expressed confidence that the upcoming summit would deliver positive results.

The BRICS Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with India holding the presidency. Leaders of BRICS member countries are expected to attend the three-day summit, where discussions will cover major geopolitical and economic issues.

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