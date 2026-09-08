32 IAF Bases, S-400s, Parliament Hit: Pakistan Turns To AI To Claim Operation Sindoor Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan AI video claims extensive destruction during Operation Sindoor.

Video offers no evidence, contrasting India's documented strike visuals.

PM Modi confirmed intact S-400; video widely mocked.

Pakistan appears to have found a rather unusual way to present its version of Operation Sindoor — through an AI-generated video.

As Pakistan marked its Air Force Day on Monday, the media wing of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a propaganda video claiming that the country had destroyed two S-400 air defence systems, struck 32 air bases and even hit Parliament during the May 2025 hostilities.

What the video does not provide is actual photographic or satellite evidence of the destruction it claims to depict.

Pak's 'Dream Version' Of Operation Sindoor

Titled Fizaon ke Pasban, the glossy video relies heavily on animation and dramatic AI-generated visuals to portray an extraordinary sequence of events.

The video depicts the Pakistani Air Force allegedly jamming satellites, disrupting fuel supplies and interfering with the national power grid.

It also shows purported strikes on several key facilities, including Parliament, Gujarat’s Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.

One graphic makes the claim: “32 IAF bases hit.”

The video further claims that four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron drone were destroyed.

However, despite the scale of these claims, the PAF video does not provide photographs, satellite imagery or actual footage showing the alleged destruction.

If 32 IAF bases had indeed been hit, evidence of such extensive damage would be difficult to conceal. Yet, Pakistan has not released before-and-after photographs of runway or hangar damage to substantiate the claims.

When India Showed Pakistan The Damage

The claims stand in sharp contrast to the evidence India released following Operation Sindoor.

India released detailed visuals of its strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan during daily media briefings. It also made public real footage showing damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani military bases.

Independent open-source intelligence (OSINT) and satellite imagery analysis subsequently substantiated the damage. High-resolution satellite imagery showed cratered runways and damage to hangars at several PAF bases, including Bholari, Sargodha and Nur Khan.

The US-based Washington Post described the strikes as the most extensive attack by India on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 Liberation War.

The contrast is stark: India released visuals of the damage, while Pakistan’s latest presentation relies on graphics and AI-generated imagery.

Pakistan's S-400 Claim Gets An AI Makeover

Among the most prominent Pakistani claims surrounding Operation Sindoor has been the alleged destruction of India’s S-400 air defence systems.

The latest PAF video has now given that claim an AI-generated makeover.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station just days after the conflict and stood in front of an intact S-400 system while addressing personnel there.

The timing of the PAF video is also notable, coming weeks after Discovery released its two-part documentary on Operation Sindoor.

Titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor, the documentary features first-hand accounts from military officials involved in the operation.

It also showcased never-before-seen footage of the operation and the destruction inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure.

PAF Video Gets Roasted Online

Pakistan’s AI-generated presentation was quickly mocked and trolled online.

“Comedy Gold! AI credits loaned from Turkey and Saudi,” journalist Abhijit Majumder tweeted.

Another political commentator, who posts from the account Bala, wrote: “Actual footage of what they supposedly destroyed in India: 404 NOT FOUND. Not one real clip. Not one verifiable visual.”

Another user wrote: “At this point, Pakistan doesn't need a defence budget. Just give them an AI video generator and let them win the war on YouTube.”

The latest video follows a pattern seen since Operation Sindoor, with Pakistan repeatedly promoting claims of having inflicted extensive damage on Indian military assets and aircraft.

The latest PAF video adds dramatic explosions and sweeping claims to that narrative, but offers little evidence of the destruction it depicts.