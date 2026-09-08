UAE President MBZ reportedly warned Netanyahu about a major offensive planned by Yahya Sinwar about 10 days before the October 7 attack. He indicated it could cause bloodshed and destabilize the region.
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Was Netanyahu Warned About October 7 Plan 10 Days Before Attack? Here’s What Report Reveals
Haaretz reported UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Netanyahu of Sinwar’s planned offensive before October 7, but Netanyahu’s office denied the call and warning.
- UAE President reportedly warned Netanyahu of major Hamas attack plans.
- Netanyahu allegedly dismissed warning; Shin Bet discussed threat internally.
- Netanyahu's office denied claims; former PM confirmed report accurate.
Frequently Asked Questions
What warning did UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed reportedly give Netanyahu before October 7?
How did Netanyahu reportedly respond to the warning from the UAE President?
Netanyahu reportedly responded calmly, stating Israel was monitoring Gaza and prepared for any scenario. He believed any Hamas action was more likely to originate from the West Bank.
Did Israeli security officials receive similar warnings?
The report indicates the warning reached Shin Bet officials in mid-September. They discussed it but did not interpret it as a specific threat from Gaza, and no concrete decisions were made.
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