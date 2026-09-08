Was Netanyahu Warned About October 7 Plan 10 Days Before Attack? Here’s What Report Reveals

Some 10 days before the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed reportedly warned Netanyahu that Yahya Sinwar was planning a major offensive. Netanyahu allegedly did not alert security chiefs or act on the warning, according to a Haaretz report citing a new book.

The report, based on interviews with dozens of sources, said the warning stemmed from messages passed by a Palestinian intermediary who had met Sinwar. Sinwar had reportedly threatened a “huge surprise” and used the term zilzal, meaning “earthquake”.

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UAE Leader Warned Netanyahu

According to the report, Mohammed bin Zayed, widely known as MBZ, spoke to Netanyahu in a 45-minute call in late September 2023. He reportedly warned that Sinwar was preparing a major operation that could cause bloodshed, destabilise the region and potentially harm the Abraham Accords.

Netanyahu was said to have responded calmly, telling MBZ that Israel was closely monitoring Gaza and was prepared for any scenario. He reportedly believed any Hamas action was more likely to come from the West Bank.

MBZ also shared his concerns with CIA Director William J. Burns, saying he had tried to convince Netanyahu that “something there is about to explode”.

Warnings Reached Israeli Security Officials

The Haaretz report said the warning had also reached Shin Bet officials in mid-September. Israeli security officials discussed it but did not interpret it as a specific threat of an attack from Gaza, and no concrete decisions were taken.

The report further said then-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar proposed proactive action against Hamas on October 1, including targeting senior officials. Netanyahu did not make a decision, instead asking the agency to present its proposals for consideration.

According to the report, Netanyahu did not mention his conversation with MBZ during this period.

Netanyahu’s Office Denies Report

Netanyahu’s office rejected the report, calling it “a total lie”. It said the prime minister did not speak with the UAE president during the period in question and received no warning from him.

Bar and then-IDF chief of staff Halevi also told Haaretz they had not been informed of MBZ’s warning. The Emirati ruler did not comment.

Naftali Bennett Says Report Is True

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said on X that he knew the Haaretz report was accurate and accused Netanyahu of bearing “personal and direct responsibility” for the failures that led to the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu’s political rival Gadi Eisenkot also said the report added to evidence that the prime minister had ignored warnings before the attack.

The Democrats leader Yair Golan similarly accused Netanyahu of knowing about the threat and said he was unfit for office.

Netanyahu Faces Renewed Questions Over October 7

The report comes as Netanyahu faces renewed scrutiny over his handling of warnings before the October 7 attack. He has recently accused Israel’s security chiefs of failing to wake him in the hours before the assault and said he would have taken steps to prevent it had he been alerted.

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However, a Channel 12 report cited in the article said Netanyahu took at least two hours to leave his Caesarea home after being informed of the Hamas attack at 6:29 am on October 7. It also reported that he did not contact the IDF or Shin Bet chiefs during that period.

According to his published schedule, Netanyahu ordered the Gaza border closed and a full IDF mobilisation at 9:55 am.