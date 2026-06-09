TMC Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Held In Extortion Case; Protesters Hurl Eggs Outside Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested for extortion, intimidation.

Protesters hurled eggs, tomatoes; some smeared cow dung.

Dutta, former civic chief, previously switched political parties.

Arrest adds to scrutiny of other Trinamool leaders.

Former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged extortion and criminal intimidation case, police said.

Dutta was taken into custody from his residence in Raigachi in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district following a complaint filed by a businessman, who accused him of involvement in extortion-related activities. Police subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the allegations.

The former civic chief, who unsuccessfully contested the Barasat Assembly seat in the 2026 West Bengal elections, is expected to be produced before the Bidhannagar Court as the probe moves forward.

Tense Scenes Erupt During Court Appearance

Tension flared when Dutta was being taken to court, with a large crowd gathering outside the police station and later near the court premises.

According to reports, protesters hurled eggs and tomatoes at the former municipal chairman as he was escorted by police. The demonstrations continued outside the court complex, where emotions ran high among those assembled.

The unrest escalated further when some protesters allegedly smeared cow dung on Dutta's face during the commotion, adding to the dramatic scenes surrounding his court appearance, according to ABP Ananda.

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Arrest Linked to Businessman's Complaint

Police officials said the case stems from allegations made by a businessman who accused Dutta of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Following the complaint, investigators registered an FIR and arrested the senior TMC leader from his flat in the Rajarhat area. A senior police officer confirmed that Dutta had been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the allegations, but the case is expected to be examined in court during the remand proceedings.

Political Journey Marked by Party Switch

Dutta has remained a prominent political figure in West Bengal for years and previously served as chairman of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

In 2019, he left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a few years later.

Most recently, he contested the Barasat Assembly constituency in the 2026 elections but failed to secure victory.

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Arrest Comes Amid Scrutiny of Several TMC Leaders

Dutta's arrest comes at a time when multiple Trinamool Congress leaders are facing investigations in different cases across the state.

On Monday, police arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case. Investigators alleged that Khan had been evading authorities while facing multiple criminal probes.

His associate, Israfil Chakdar, a gram panchayat chief, was also arrested over allegations related to extortion and intimidation.