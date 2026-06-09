Jahangir Khan, a TMC leader nicknamed
Explorer
SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Was Tracked Down And Arrested
TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested by the Bengal STF near the India-Nepal border. He was allegedly attempting to relocate to Nepal along with his family.
- Absconding TMC leader Khan arrested for murder, extortion cases.
- He frequently changed SIMs, but police tracked his movements.
- His court protection was revoked after Falta re-poll.
- Falta residents celebrated his arrest, vandalising his party office.
Before You Go
Bihar News: Court Stays Arrest of Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case, Investigation Continues
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Jahangir Khan and why was he arrested?
How did Jahangir Khan try to evade arrest and how was he caught?
Khan tried to evade capture by changing SIMs, deleting WhatsApp, and switching off his phones. Investigators tracked his trusted associates and family to locate him.
What happened to Jahangir Khan's court protection?
The Calcutta High Court initially granted him temporary protection to contest the re-poll. This interim protection was vacated a day after the re-election, following his withdrawal from the contest.
What was the public's reaction to Jahangir Khan's arrest in Falta?
News of Khan's arrest triggered celebrations in parts of Falta. Crowds vandalized his party office and an under-construction residence, with police monitoring the situation.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How STF Nabbed TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan
India
'Sar Katega Lekin...': TMC Faces Fresh Rebellion As Kakoli Ghosh Leads Group Of MPs Towards NDA
India
'Operation Lotus Has Failed': TMC's Kirti Azad Dismisses Claims Of 20 MPs Backing NDA
India
DK Shivakumar Takes Bite From Apples, Tosses Them Into Crowd; Video Goes Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by