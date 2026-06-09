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HomeNewsIndiaSIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Was Tracked Down And Arrested

SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Was Tracked Down And Arrested

TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested by the Bengal STF near the India-Nepal border. He was allegedly attempting to relocate to Nepal along with his family.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Absconding TMC leader Khan arrested for murder, extortion cases.
  • He frequently changed SIMs, but police tracked his movements.
  • His court protection was revoked after Falta re-poll.
  • Falta residents celebrated his arrest, vandalising his party office.

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, who had been absconding for nearly two weeks after multiple criminal cases were registered against him, was arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and Darjeeling Police from the Panitanki Bazar area along the India-Nepal border on Sunday.

Khan, a former TMC candidate from Falta who had earned the nickname "Pushpa" during the Assembly election campaign, was wanted in at least seven cases linked to murder, extortion and alleged electoral malpractice.

Investigators said he had gone completely off the radar after losing court protection and was planning to relocate to Nepal with his family.



Changed SIMs, Deleted WhatsApp To Evade Surveillance

According to STF officials, Khan switched off his mobile phones, frequently changed SIM cards and even deleted his WhatsApp account in an attempt to avoid electronic tracking after fleeing Falta, the Times Of India reported.

However, investigators continued monitoring a small circle of trusted associates and family members who remained in contact with him through alternative communication channels.

"By tracking those numbers and analysing his travel patterns, our teams were able to zero in on his location," TOI quoted an STF officer as saying.

Officials said Khan first took shelter in a hotel in Phansidewa before moving to a house near the international border. Intelligence inputs suggested he had briefly crossed into Nepal and rented accommodation in Kathmandu, where he remained hidden for a few days.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Lotus Has Failed': TMC's Kirti Azad Dismisses Claims Of 20 MPs Backing NDA

Planned To Shift Family To Nepal

Investigators believe Khan intended to permanently relocate to Nepal along with his wife and son. He was allegedly exploring options to enrol his son in a school there.

Khan crossed back into India through the Panitanki border route on Sunday morning. STF personnel, who had been tracking his movements, intercepted and arrested him around 2.30 pm, the report said, citing intelligence sources. 

Following the arrest, Khan was taken to Phansidewa Police Station under tight security. A large contingent of state police and central forces was deployed at the station before he was produced in a local court and directed to be brought to the Diamond Harbour Police district.

Court Protection Revoked After Falta Re-Poll

The arrest comes weeks after the Election Commission ordered a fresh election in Falta following allegations of violence and polling irregularities during the April 29 vote.

An arrest warrant had been issued against Khan, but the Calcutta High Court granted him temporary protection from arrest on May 18, allowing him to contest the re-poll.

Just 48 hours before the May 21 re-election, Khan withdrew from the contest. A day after polling, a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection, observing that continued legal protection could not be justified merely because of changing political circumstances.

With the protection withdrawn, Khan disappeared, prompting an extensive manhunt by police.

ALSO READ: Relief For Khan Sir As Patna Court Grants Stay On Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case 

Falta Celebrates Jahangir's Arrest

News of Khan's arrest triggered celebrations in parts of Falta on Monday. Crowds gathered outside his party office, allegedly vandalising furniture, computers and other equipment.

Protesters also reportedly found liquor bottles and government relief materials, including tarpaulins, inside the office premises. Later, some demonstrators marched to Khan's under-construction residence and damaged parts of the property.

Police are monitoring the situation in the area to prevent further unrest.

Before You Go

Bihar News: Court Stays Arrest of Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case, Investigation Continues

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jahangir Khan and why was he arrested?

Jahangir Khan, a TMC leader nicknamed

How did Jahangir Khan try to evade arrest and how was he caught?

Khan tried to evade capture by changing SIMs, deleting WhatsApp, and switching off his phones. Investigators tracked his trusted associates and family to locate him.

What happened to Jahangir Khan's court protection?

The Calcutta High Court initially granted him temporary protection to contest the re-poll. This interim protection was vacated a day after the re-election, following his withdrawal from the contest.

What was the public's reaction to Jahangir Khan's arrest in Falta?

News of Khan's arrest triggered celebrations in parts of Falta. Crowds vandalized his party office and an under-construction residence, with police monitoring the situation.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Border TMC Jahangir Khan West Bengal STF
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