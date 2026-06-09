'Sar Katega Lekin...': TMC Faces Fresh Rebellion As Kakoli Ghosh Leads Group Of MPs Towards NDA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC faces fresh internal crisis from growing parliamentary rebellion.

Rebel MPs plan NDA support, seek separate parliamentary seating.

Lawmakers cite poor governance, party functioning, and senior resignation.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is grappling with a fresh internal crisis as a growing rebellion within its parliamentary ranks threatens to deepen the challenges facing party chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The latest signs of unrest emerged after Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar indicated that she and a group of lawmakers were prepared to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), just days after another section of party MPs openly challenged the TMC leadership.

The developments come in the wake of the party's heavy defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, raising fresh questions about the TMC's unity and future direction.

Rebel MPs Hold Meetings in Delhi

The TMC's Lok Sabha unit appeared to move closer to a potential split after at least 14 MPs reportedly met in Delhi to discuss their future course of action.

According to reports, the lawmakers gathered while Mamata Banerjee was attending a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the national capital. The rebel group, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, held a two-hour meeting at the residence of Union minister and BJP's Bengal observer Bhupender Yadav.

Later in the day, the MPs met again at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was reportedly present during both meetings, according to functionaries familiar with the developments.

ALSO READ | 'Operation Lotus Has Failed': TMC's Kirti Azad Dismisses Claims Of 20 MPs Backing NDA

Support for NDA and Demand for Separate Seating

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from all party posts late last month, said the rebel lawmakers had decided to support the NDA and seek recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament.

According to her, nearly 20 TMC MPs have backed the move. Under anti-defection provisions, the rebels would require the support of at least two-thirds of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, or 19 members, to avoid disqualification proceedings.

The four-term MP said a letter expressing support for the NDA had already been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. She added that the group had requested separate seating arrangements in the House.

'I Was With Mamata for 40 Years'

Responding to questions about her decision, Ghosh rejected suggestions that her move was linked to the TMC's loss of power in the state.

She said she had remained loyal to Mamata Banerjee for four decades, including periods when the party was not in government. According to Ghosh, her decision stemmed from concerns over the party's recent functioning rather than political convenience.

"I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years. She has been my guide, my mentor and my leader," she said, while arguing that governance and policy implementation had deteriorated over the past few years.

ALSO READ | MP: Congress May Shift MLAs As BJP Fields 3rd Candidate For RS Polls

Criticism of Governance and Party Functioning

Ghosh alleged that several sectors in West Bengal, including education, healthcare and the film industry, had suffered in recent years.

She also criticised the state's law-and-order situation and claimed that excessive pressure was being exerted on government officials to function according to the wishes of certain leaders, creating an atmosphere she described as unconducive to development.

Arguing that the recent election verdict reflected public dissatisfaction, she said the rebel MPs wanted to work in coordination with both the Centre and the state government for the development of West Bengal and in the broader national interest.

Resignation of Senior Leader Adds to TMC Woes

The latest turmoil unfolded shortly after senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

In his resignation, Ray alleged "unbridled corruption" and "anarchical rule" within the party, further intensifying pressure on the TMC leadership.

With rebel MPs seeking separate recognition in Parliament and senior leaders voicing dissatisfaction, the party faces one of its most significant internal challenges in recent years as it attempts to recover from its electoral setback.