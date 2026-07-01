Rishikesh River Rafting Suspended From July 1, And The Reason's Not Shocking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishikesh river rafting suspended July 1 due to monsoon.

Rising Ganga water levels necessitated this safety measure.

Annual monsoon ban impacts tourism, expects September resumption.

Thrill seekers visiting Rishikesh will have to wait a few months before returning to the rapids, as river rafting activities on the Ganga have been suspended from July 1 due to the ongoing monsoon season. The temporary halt has been imposed keeping tourist safety in mind after continuous rainfall in the hill regions led to a rise in the river's water level.

Rafting Operations Halted On Shivpuri-Rishikesh Stretch

Authorities have stopped rafting operations on the popular Shivpuri-Rishikesh route with effect from July 1. The suspension will remain in place until further orders, bringing a pause to one of the region's most sought-after adventure tourism activities.

Rishikesh attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists every year, many of whom visit specifically for the thrill of navigating the Ganga's rapids. However, with the onset of the monsoon, changing river conditions and stronger currents make rafting significantly more risky.

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Rising Water Levels Prompt Safety Measures

Officials took the decision after persistent rainfall across Uttarakhand's mountainous areas caused the Ganga's water level to increase. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of visitors and preventing any potential mishaps during a period when weather conditions can change rapidly.

Monsoon months often bring heavy rainfall to the region, leading to stronger river flows and unpredictable currents. Such conditions can pose challenges even for experienced rafting operators, making precautionary restrictions necessary.

Annual Monsoon Ban Aims To Prevent Accidents

The suspension of rafting during the rainy season is not a new development. Every year, the administration imposes a temporary ban on the activity during the monsoon months to minimise risks and avoid accidents linked to adverse weather and rising river levels.

The seasonal restriction is considered a standard safety measure and remains in force until authorities determine that conditions have become suitable for adventure activities once again.

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Tourism Sector Likely To Feel Impact

The halt in rafting operations is also expected to affect local tourism-related businesses. Rafting operators, guides and other stakeholders connected to the adventure tourism industry may experience a slowdown in activity during the suspension period.

With rafting now paused, operators and tourism businesses will be looking ahead to the end of the monsoon season. If conditions improve as expected, tourists are likely to be able to enjoy rafting on the Ganga again from September, when operations traditionally resume following the rainy season.