One Tonne Of Expired, Rotten Food Seized From 60 Star Hotels In Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka food officials seized one tonne expired hotel food.

Unsafe storage, unhygienic handling, banned items were key violations.

Two hotels sealed; McDonald's noticed for banned frying oil.

Karnataka food safety officials have seized nearly one tonne of expired, rotten and improperly stored food from 60 star hotels in Bengaluru during a three-day inspection drive that concluded on August 9.

Thirty teams from the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (KFSDA) inspected three- and five-star hotels across Bengaluru Urban district as part of the drive. The teams collected 77 food samples and sent them to laboratories to assess their quality and compliance with food safety standards.

The inspections uncovered several alleged violations, including improper food storage, non-compliant labelling, unhygienic handling conditions and the storage of expired products. Officials also found instances of fungal growth in vegetables, banned artificial colours and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

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Expired Meat, Rotten Vegetables And Used Oil Seized

The food safety teams seized 640 kg of expired or improperly stored mutton, fish and chicken during the inspections. They also confiscated 276 kg of rotten vegetables, 45 litres of expired dairy products and 12 kg of stale bakery products, including cakes.

Officials further seized 67 kg of expired or mislabelled cereals and other food products, along with 49 litres of used cooking oil. The seized items were subsequently disposed of in accordance with the applicable procedures.

KFSDA Commissioner Srinivas K said the teams found several food safety violations, particularly relating to labelling requirements under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, misbranding and the storage of expired food, according to Indian Express.

Hotels Sealed Over Expired Food

Officials also found problems with the declared shelf life of some products. Srinivas said certain items that had a declared shelf life of one year under applicable requirements were found carrying shelf-life declarations of up to two years.

Some products were also found to have been imported and subsequently repacked, he said. The inspections also identified improper storage of meat, fish and poultry, unhygienic food-handling practices and failures to follow prescribed food safety procedures.

As part of the enforcement drive, officials sealed Hotel Skyye and Pegs and Bottles on Church Street for allegedly storing expired food products. The seized articles were later disposed of according to the prescribed procedures.

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McDonald's Outlet Served Notice Over Frying Oil

The inspection drive also covered international food chains operating in the Greater Bengaluru Area. Special inspections were conducted at KFC, McDonald's and Subway, with officials collecting samples including mayonnaise, chicken and bread for laboratory testing.

In one compliance check, officials served a notice on a McDonald's outlet on Brigade Road after finding that it was allegedly using banned Magnesium Sulfite (MgSO3) to treat frying oil, Srinivas said.

He said the matter would be examined under prevailing food safety regulations and other applicable legal provisions, with further action to be taken based on the findings.

Food safety teams also inspected godowns and warehouses that supply food products to these establishments as part of the three-day enforcement drive.