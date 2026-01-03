ABP Live Budget Traveller: How To Explore Rishikesh Under ₹6,000 – A Soulful Himalayan Escape

Nestled in the gentle embrace of the Himalayas and flowing alongside the sacred Ganga, Rishikesh is more than just a destination. It's a town where yoga mats unroll at sunrise, temple bells echo at dusk, and adventure meets spirituality at every turn. Known globally as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh invites backpackers, seekers and thrill-hunters alike. And the best part? You don’t need a luxury budget to experience its magic. With smart planning, you can soak in everything this town offers for under ₹6,000 per person, without cutting corners on experiences.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore Sikkim In 6 Days With A Smart Travel Plan Under ₹8000

How To Reach Rishikesh Without Breaking The Bank

By Train + Local Ride

There’s no railway station in Rishikesh, so the closest railhead is Haridwar. Trains from Delhi, including Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, Mussoorie Express and AC specials, connect the two cities frequently. A return ticket from Delhi to Haridwar costs roughly ₹800 per person.

From Haridwar, Rishikesh is just 23 km away. Shared autos cost about ₹35 per person, while state buses charge around ₹25 per person.

By Road

If you prefer the road, buses from Delhi’s ISBT Kashmiri Gate reach Rishikesh directly for around ₹280 per person. Return journey: ₹560, the cheapest and most convenient option.

Where To Stay

One of the greatest advantages of planning a trip to Rishikesh is the incredible range of accommodation options available for every type of traveller, from solo backpackers and spiritual seekers to couples and weekend explorers.

Budget Hostels And Backpacker Stays (Approximately ₹400–₹600 per night)

(Image Source: Twitter/@aaraynsh)

If your goal is to travel light and spend more on experiences than on walls and ceilings, hostels are your best bet. Popular names like Zostel Rishikesh and The Hosteller Tapovan offer clean dorms and affordable private rooms with modern facilities, free Wi-Fi, cafes, community spaces, yoga decks and daily activities.

Mid-Range Comfort Hotels (Approximately ₹1,500–₹2,500 per night)

Tapovan Resort, located close to the iconic Laxman Jhula, is an excellent choice for travellers looking for comfort in a peaceful natural setting, as it is surrounded by scenic mountains and sits along the holy River Ganga. With rooms starting at approximately ₹1,710 per night, the resort offers impressive value and features useful amenities such as a restaurant, parking space, and a relaxing spa and wellness centre. Another popular option is Hotel Divine Ganga Cottage, a charming riverside property where guests wake up to calming river views and quiet surroundings. Priced at around ₹1,900 per night, the hotel provides modern comforts including Wi-Fi, a restaurant, a conference hall, and spa facilities, making it suitable for both leisure travellers and those seeking a spiritual retreat with convenience.

Premium Budget Experiences (Approximately ₹3,00–₹4,000 per night)

For travellers who want a touch of luxury without overshooting their budget, Hotel Divine Resort stands out as one of Rishikesh’s finest premium-budget stays. This well-known property offers elegantly furnished rooms, many of which provide breathtaking views of the sacred River Ganga, creating a truly serene stay experience. With tariffs starting from around ₹3,700 per night, the hotel delivers excellent value for money, especially considering its wide range of amenities including a fully equipped gym, spa services, high-speed Wi-Fi, and an in-house restaurant serving multi-cuisine meals.

Ashrams And Spiritual Lodgings

(Image Source: Twitter/@ShineHamesha)

For spiritual travellers, many ashrams such as Parmarth Niketan, Yoga Niketan, and Anand Prakash Ashram offer free or donation-based accommodation, often including yoga sessions, meditation classes and meals. Donations generally begin around ₹300, making them one of the most meaningful and economical ways to stay in the city.

Where And What To Eat

(Image Source: Twitter/@whatcandotoday)

Rishikesh is a haven for vegetarian food lovers, and despite its spiritual setting, the culinary options are surprisingly diverse and flavourful. Oasis Cafe, located near Swargashram, serves an eclectic mix of global cuisines, from Thai to Mexican, and is famed for its decadent apple crumble, a meal for two here costs around ₹400. For those seeking a more scenic experience, Little Buddha Cafe offers a charming treehouse-style setting overlooking the Ganga, where you can enjoy pizzas, shakes, enchiladas, and salads with a meal for two averaging ₹350.

If Italian cuisine is what you crave, Green Italian Restaurant at Swarg Ashram offers wood-fired pizzas and classic pasta dishes like gnocchi and cannelloni, with a meal for two priced at approximately ₹300. Overall, travellers can comfortably plan a food budget of ₹1,800–₹2,000 per person for a two-day Rishikesh adventure, enjoying wholesome, vegetarian delights while soaking in the town’s spiritual vibes.

What To Do

(Image Source: Twitter/@incredibleindia)

Rishikesh is not just a feast for the soul but also an adrenaline lover’s paradise. Thrill-seekers can dive into the rapids with white water rafting starting at around ₹1,400 per person, or take the ultimate plunge with bungee jumping for roughly ₹3,000, creating memories that last a lifetime. For those seeking inner peace, the city offers a wealth of opportunities for yoga and meditation, with many ashrams like Parmarth Niketan providing free accommodation and classes in exchange for modest donations starting at ₹300. One of Rishikesh’s most famous attractions is the Beatles Ashram, where fans and travellers can explore the iconic site for a minimal entry fee which starts from just ₹75.

(Image Source: Twitter/@Sarcastic_Bouy)

Spiritual exploration continues with serene walks along Triveni Ghat or the iconic Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula, experiences that cost nothing but offer immense spiritual value. And of course, no trip to Rishikesh is complete without witnessing the Ganga Aarti at sunset, a mesmerising ritual that leaves every visitor in awe and is a memory that lingers long after you leave the holy town.

Rishikesh proves that unforgettable journeys don’t demand expensive itineraries, just curiosity, open-hearted wandering, and a little planning. Under ₹6,000, you’ll return with peaceful mornings, thrilling rapids, temple bells in your memory, and a refreshed soul.

And once you experience it, you’ll already be planning your next visit.