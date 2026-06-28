Two Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh

Two tourists from Delhi were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga while bathing near Singtali Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a search operation to trace the missing tourists. According to officials, a group of six friends from Delhi had travelled to Rishikesh for a trip.

They were bathing in the Ganga near the Singtali Jhula Bridge when two of them accidentally ventured into deeper waters and were swept away by the river's strong current. As soon as the incident was reported, the district control room was alerted. SDRF teams from Dhalwala and Byasi reached the spot with the necessary rescue equipment and began an intensive search operation. Local police and district administration officials are also present at the site.

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The missing youths have been identified as Prem (26), son of Harish Chandra, a resident of Burari in New Delhi, and Rajan (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Both had come to Rishikesh with their friends.

Search Operation Faces Challenges

SDRF officials said the water level in the Ganga is currently high and the river is flowing swiftly. Continuous rainfall in the hill regions has also made the water muddy, making rescue efforts more difficult. The families of the missing youths have been informed about the incident.

The district administration has appealed to tourists to exercise extreme caution while bathing in the Ganga and to enter the river only at designated safe locations. Officials noted that such incidents occur almost every year in Rishikesh due to the river's strong currents. SDRF teams continue to search for the two missing men, but no trace of them had been found at the time of filing this report.

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