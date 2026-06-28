Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesTwo Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh

Two Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh

They were bathing in the Ganga near the Singtali Jhula Bridge when two of them accidentally ventured into deeper waters and were swept away by the river's strong current.

Written By : Danish Khan |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

Two tourists from Delhi were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga while bathing near Singtali Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a search operation to trace the missing tourists. According to officials, a group of six friends from Delhi had travelled to Rishikesh for a trip. 

They were bathing in the Ganga near the Singtali Jhula Bridge when two of them accidentally ventured into deeper waters and were swept away by the river's strong current. As soon as the incident was reported, the district control room was alerted. SDRF teams from Dhalwala and Byasi reached the spot with the necessary rescue equipment and began an intensive search operation. Local police and district administration officials are also present at the site. 

Also Read: Faridabad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended Till July 1; These Areas To Be Affected

The missing youths have been identified as Prem (26), son of Harish Chandra, a resident of Burari in New Delhi, and Rajan (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Both had come to Rishikesh with their friends.

Search Operation Faces Challenges 

SDRF officials said the water level in the Ganga is currently high and the river is flowing swiftly. Continuous rainfall in the hill regions has also made the water muddy, making rescue efforts more difficult. The families of the missing youths have been informed about the incident.

The district administration has appealed to tourists to exercise extreme caution while bathing in the Ganga and to enter the river only at designated safe locations. Officials noted that such incidents occur almost every year in Rishikesh due to the river's strong currents. SDRF teams continue to search for the two missing men, but no trace of them had been found at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cold Storage Unit In Lucknow

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishikesh Delhi Tourists Drown
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh
Two Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh
Cities
Rahul Gandhi 'Missing' Posters Surface In Lutyens' Delhi, Days After BJP's 'Vacation Mode' Jibe
Rahul Gandhi 'Missing' Posters Surface In Lutyens' Delhi, Days After BJP's 'Vacation Mode' Jibe
Cities
Khan Sir Faces Fresh Scrutiny In Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case
Khan Sir Faces Fresh Scrutiny In Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case
Cities
Chilling Details Emerge In Pune Fort Murder: Siya, Chetan Searched Murder Methods On Google, Rehearsed Crime
Siya, Chetan Searched Murder Methods On Google, Rehearsed Crime At Lohagad Fort
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge
Ayodhya Probe: Officers question neighbours and family members over the donation theft case.
Ketan Murder Case: Pune Police recreates crime scene at Lohagad Fort with accused Siya and Chetan
Pakistan Terror Attack: Militants storm Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi.
Ketan Murder Case: Pune Police may recreate the crime scene at Lohagad Fort today.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget