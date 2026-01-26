National Flag Hoisted At Taj Mahal, Video Goes Viral On Social Media — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The world-famous Taj Mahal once again found itself at the centre of public attention on January 26, Republic Day, after a group associated with the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem at the iconic monument. Videos of the event quickly surfaced on social media, triggering widespread discussion and renewed debate around the historic site, which has often been linked to political and cultural controversies.

ALSO READ: Who Is Flight Lt Akshita Dhankar, Who Hoisted Tricolour With President Murmu On R-Day

National Flag Hoisted At Taj Mahal On Republic Day

On Republic Day, members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha unfurled the national flag at the Taj Mahal and collectively sang the national anthem. The activity was reportedly carried out by local office-bearers including Nandu Kumar and Nitesh Bhardwaj, who hold organisational positions at the city and block levels. The act was presented as a tribute to the Constitution and the spirit of nationalism on January 26.

Videos Go Viral On Social Media

Soon after the flag-hoisting ceremony, videos showing the national flag being raised and the anthem being sung at the Taj Mahal began circulating widely across social media platforms. The clips gained rapid traction, drawing reactions from various quarters and adding fuel to ongoing discussions surrounding activities conducted at the monument.

Reference To Government Appeal

The organisers cited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appeal encouraging the hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem at educational and religious institutions, including madrasas and mosques. They claimed the event aligned with the broader call to celebrate Republic Day with national symbols and patriotic observances.

Following the viral spread of the videos, senior office-bearers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha stepped forward to take responsibility for the event. Among those named were city president Vishal Kumar, district president Meera Rathore, and block president Manish Pandit, who acknowledged their roles in organising the ceremony.

Recent Controversies Surrounding The Taj Mahal

Just days before the Republic Day incident, the Taj Mahal had already been in the spotlight due to fresh controversy. Hindu activist Meera Rathore publicly described the monument as “Tejomahalaya” and announced plans to hoist a 21-metre saffron flag in protest against the ongoing Urs celebrations. Following her announcement, police placed her under house arrest, though some supporters attempted to march with saffron flags before being stopped by authorities.

The developments unfolded on the final day of Urs at the Taj Mahal, when preparations were underway to offer a large, multi-coloured ceremonial cloth at the site. Given the heightened sensitivities, security remained tight as authorities monitored activities around the monument to prevent unrest.