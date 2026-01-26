Who Is Flight Lt Akshita Dhankar, Who Hoisted Tricolour With President Murmu On R-Day

Republic Day 2026: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar of the Indian Air Force is drawing nationwide attention as she shared one of the country’s highest ceremonial honours. She hoisted the national flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu at the 77th Republic Day parade, a moment that symbolises both personal achievement and India’s growing emphasis on women in uniform.

Who Is Akshita Dhankar?

Born in Kasni village in Haryana, a region steeped in military tradition, Dhankar’s aspirations took shape early. Like many children, she watched the Republic Day parade on television, but for her, the spectacle carried a deeper meaning. Her father’s participation in the parade left a lasting impression and strengthened her resolve to serve the nation, News18 Hindi reported.

Her academic journey took her to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University, where she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The experience proved transformative. Dhankar rose to the rank of Cadet Sergeant Major (CSM), earning recognition for her leadership and discipline. Even today, her NCC unit remembers her fondly as “Ex-CSM,” crediting her with inspiring juniors and setting high standards.

Determined to join the armed forces, Dhankar cleared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and secured a recommendation from the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Mysore. She was selected for the Administration (ADM) branch under the M AFCAT (W) 551 entry and was commissioned as a Flying Officer on June 17, 2023. She belongs to the 211 Short Service Commission (Women) Ground Duty Course, with service number 38704 ADM.

A Merit-Based Promotion For Dhankar

Her career progressed swiftly. Dhankar earned a merit-based promotion to Flight Lieutenant, taking on responsibilities critical to the Air Force’s operational readiness, including personnel administration, logistics and organisational coordination.

Her participation in the 2026 Republic Day parade holds special significance. The event will spotlight women’s contributions to the armed forces, marking the first-ever inclusion of women in the Indian Air Force band and the debut of the “Sindoor” fighter formation, commemorating Operation Sindoor. For Dhankar, the moment brings her journey full circle-- from a child dreaming in a Haryana village to standing on Kartavya Path at the heart of the nation’s celebrations.