Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Flight Lt Akshita Dhankar, Who Hoisted Tricolour With President Murmu On R-Day

Who Is Flight Lt Akshita Dhankar, Who Hoisted Tricolour With President Murmu On R-Day

Dhankar earned a merit-based promotion to Flight Lieutenant, taking on responsibilities critical to the Air Force’s operational readiness.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

Republic Day 2026: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar of the Indian Air Force is drawing nationwide attention as she shared one of the country’s highest ceremonial honours. She hoisted the national flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu at the 77th Republic Day parade, a moment that symbolises both personal achievement and India’s growing emphasis on women in uniform.

Who Is Akshita Dhankar?

Born in Kasni village in Haryana, a region steeped in military tradition, Dhankar’s aspirations took shape early. Like many children, she watched the Republic Day parade on television, but for her, the spectacle carried a deeper meaning. Her father’s participation in the parade left a lasting impression and strengthened her resolve to serve the nation, News18 Hindi reported.

Her academic journey took her to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University, where she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The experience proved transformative. Dhankar rose to the rank of Cadet Sergeant Major (CSM), earning recognition for her leadership and discipline. Even today, her NCC unit remembers her fondly as “Ex-CSM,” crediting her with inspiring juniors and setting high standards.

Determined to join the armed forces, Dhankar cleared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and secured a recommendation from the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Mysore. She was selected for the Administration (ADM) branch under the M AFCAT (W) 551 entry and was commissioned as a Flying Officer on June 17, 2023. She belongs to the 211 Short Service Commission (Women) Ground Duty Course, with service number 38704 ADM.

A Merit-Based Promotion For Dhankar

Her career progressed swiftly. Dhankar earned a merit-based promotion to Flight Lieutenant, taking on responsibilities critical to the Air Force’s operational readiness, including personnel administration, logistics and organisational coordination.

Her participation in the 2026 Republic Day parade holds special significance. The event will spotlight women’s contributions to the armed forces, marking the first-ever inclusion of women in the Indian Air Force band and the debut of the “Sindoor” fighter formation, commemorating Operation Sindoor. For Dhankar, the moment brings her journey full circle-- from a child dreaming in a Haryana village to standing on Kartavya Path at the heart of the nation’s celebrations.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day 2026 Akshita Dhankar Akshita Dhankar Flag Hoisting Akshita Dhankar Profile
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
India
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
Cities
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Adorned In Tricolour As India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: WATCH
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Adorned In Tricolour As India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget