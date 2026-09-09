Red Fort Blast Chargesheet: Umar Un Nabi Was Inside ‘Car Bomb’, DNA Tests Reveal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chargesheet details VBIED, TATP as primary explosive.

DNA evidence linked Umar Un Nabi to vehicle blast.

Remote command mechanism, explosive-making materials recovered from accused.

The chargesheet in the Delhi Red Fort blast case has revealed several key details about the vehicle used in the explosion, the explosives recovered during the investigation and the alleged activities of the accused.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Hyundai i20 involved in the blast was a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), meaning the vehicle itself was used as a bomb laden with explosives.

Forensic examination of the wreckage and material recovered from the blast site detected traces of Tri-Acetone Tri-Peroxide (TATP), ammonium nitrate and potassium nitrate, according to the chargesheet.

DNA Evidence Points To Umar Un Nabi

The chargesheet states that DNA testing of biological samples recovered from the blast site provided crucial evidence about who was inside the vehicle.

According to the investigating agency, tests conducted on body parts and nasal swabs detected traces of TATP and ammonium nitrate. DNA fingerprinting of these samples, the NIA claims, identified them as belonging to Umar Un Nabi.

The agency has therefore concluded that Umar Un Nabi was present inside the car at the time of the explosion.

Red-Taped Command Mechanism Recovered

Another key piece of evidence cited in the chargesheet is a command mechanism covered in red tape.

According to the NIA, the device, recovered near the car, contained traces of explosive material and was used to activate the IED remotely or through a command mechanism.

The agency's investigation has therefore sought to establish that explosives were placed inside the Hyundai i20 and activated using a specialised command mechanism.

Nowgam Police Station Blast And Explosive-Making Material

The chargesheet also refers to Nowgam Police Station Case No. 162/2025, in which several items allegedly used to make explosives were recovered from the rented premises of accused Muzammil alias A-4.

The recovered material included explosives and their ingredients, chemicals, laboratory equipment, timers, batteries and other items. According to the chargesheet, the material was recovered from rented premises outside Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The recovered items were brought to Nowgam Police Station for examination.

On November 14, 2025, a sudden explosion took place inside the premises of Nowgam Police Station. The chargesheet states that nine policemen were killed and 29 others were injured.

The explosion severely damaged the bodies of those killed and also caused significant damage to surrounding buildings, according to the document.

TATP Identified As The Primary Explosive

The chargesheet contains extensive forensic findings on the explosive material recovered during the investigation.

According to the NIA, 73 exhibits were seized after the blast. Of these, 64 samples were examined at CFSL, Chandigarh, while the remaining nine were sent to NFSU, Gandhinagar.

Tests conducted at both laboratories confirmed the presence of ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and TATP, according to the chargesheet.

The NIA has described this as a crucial link, stating that the composition of the recovered explosive material matches that of the material used in the VBIED blast near the Red Fort.

Based on expert reports, the agency states that TATP appears to have been the primary explosive used in the case.

The investigation also found ammonium nitrate, which, according to the chargesheet, may have been used to enhance the explosive capacity and sensitivity of TATP.

The NIA, however, notes that potassium nitrate is not normally a component of TATP. At the same time, the agency has highlighted the recovery of a large quantity of agricultural-grade potassium nitrate from the accused.

Materials including acetone, hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, along with equipment related to their mixing and use, were also recovered from the accused's possession, according to the chargesheet.

The NIA has said these recoveries provided significant support to its investigation into the preparation and storage of explosive materials.

TATP Referred To As ‘Mother Of Satan’

The chargesheet also cites expert reports describing the nature of TATP, also known as Acetone Peroxide.

According to the document, TATP is a highly sensitive homemade explosive and is considered extremely dangerous because of its sensitivity to conditions including heat, friction and pressure.

The NIA has therefore highlighted the serious safety risks associated with the recovery and handling of the substance.

NIA Traces Explosive Trail Through Forensic Evidence

The investigation, according to the chargesheet, was not restricted to the debris recovered from the blast site.

The NIA has sought to establish a chain linking the explosives' sourcing, manufacturing and storage to their eventual use in the blast by combining forensic findings, recovered materials and other evidence related to the accused.

The presence of TATP was confirmed by two separate forensic institutions, according to the chargesheet. The NIA has cited these findings as the scientific basis for its claim that the explosive involved was a highly sensitive peroxide-based explosive rather than a typical industrial explosive.

Jasir Bilal Wani's Rocket Research And Drones

The chargesheet also contains details about accused Jasir Bilal Wani.

According to the document, Wani researched rocket-making techniques through YouTube and ChatGPT. The chargesheet states that he built a rocket but later postponed testing it.

It also states that Jasir Bilal Wani was given two drones by Umar Un Nawi.

Photos, Terror Links And Recovered Literature

The investigation also recovered 87 photographs from Shaheen Saeed's pen drive, according to the chargesheet.

These included photographs of terrorist Dr Muzammil Shakeel and photographs of Shaheen Saeed with an AK-47 pistol and magazine.

The photographs were linked to the terrorist organisations Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and AQIS, according to the NIA.

Accused Used Signal With Code Names

According to the chargesheet, the accused communicated with each other through the Signal app.

The investigation identified A-7 on Signal by the name "Rauldatta", according to the NIA.

The agency also claims to have recovered radical documents and literature, including "Definition of Jihad," "Requirements of Jihad," and "21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad."

AQAP Manual Recovered

The chargesheet also mentions a manual titled "Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin."

According to the NIA, the manual is linked to AQAP and contains guidelines concerning explosives, weapons and covert operations.

The investigating agency further states that the recovered propaganda material described existing political systems as "satanic and tyrannical" and advocated their violent overthrow.

Charges Against Umar Un Nabi Abated After His Death

Umar Un Nabi died in the November 10 blast, according to the chargesheet.

As a result, the charges against him under the UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act have been abated pending legal proceedings.