Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders trespassed Jantar Mantar protesting its denotification.

Delhi Police detained members, registered a trespassing case.

CJP alleged police denied detained members lawyer access.

Delhi Police has registered a case of trespassing against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other members after they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar by climbing over its gates on Tuesday. The group had gathered at the site to protest against the decision to withdraw its status as a designated protest venue and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police has registered a case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and others for unauthorised trespassing through the house. The case relates to the incident of entering Jantar Mantar today. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

The detained members are currently at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, according to the information shared by CJP representatives. The detentions came a day after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site in Delhi.

CJP Leaders Enter Jantar Mantar, Raise Slogans

CJP supporters allegedly climbed over the locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar and staged a demonstration, raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. A video shared by CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke showed members entering the premises while carrying the national flag.

In a post on X, Dipke said the leaders and other team members had been detained by Delhi Police. “You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi,” he wrote, criticising the decision to remove Jantar Mantar’s designated protest status.

Ranka also posted a message opposing the move, writing: “Hands Off Jantar Mantar.”

CJP Alleges Denial Of Access To Lawyers

CJP has alleged that its detained members were not being allowed to meet their lawyers and that their mobile phones had been confiscated.

The group’s legal head, Ratna Singh, said on X that the detained leaders were being held at Jaffarpur Kalan police station and alleged that the station house officer had refused to allow their lawyer to meet them. She questioned the legal basis for the detention and the denial of access to legal counsel.

Delhi Police has not been quoted as responding to these specific allegations in the information available.

Jantar Mantar Denotified As Protest Site

The detentions followed the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. CJP members had gathered there to oppose the decision, entering the premises despite the gates being locked.

The case against the CJP leaders comes amid the group’s challenge to the removal of the site’s designated status. The police action and the group’s allegations over access to lawyers remain separate issues.