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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Booked For Trespassing After Climbing Over Jantar Mantar Gates

CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Booked For Trespassing After Climbing Over Jantar Mantar Gates

Delhi Police booked CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for trespassing after they entered Jantar Mantar to protest its denotification. CJP alleged denial of lawyer access.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders trespassed Jantar Mantar protesting its denotification.
  • Delhi Police detained members, registered a trespassing case.
  • CJP alleged police denied detained members lawyer access.

Delhi Police has registered a case of trespassing against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other members after they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar by climbing over its gates on Tuesday. The group had gathered at the site to protest against the decision to withdraw its status as a designated protest venue and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detained members are currently at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, according to the information shared by CJP representatives. The detentions came a day after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site in Delhi.

CJP Leaders Enter Jantar Mantar, Raise Slogans

CJP supporters allegedly climbed over the locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar and staged a demonstration, raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. A video shared by CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke showed members entering the premises while carrying the national flag.

In a post on X, Dipke said the leaders and other team members had been detained by Delhi Police. “You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi,” he wrote, criticising the decision to remove Jantar Mantar’s designated protest status.

Ranka also posted a message opposing the move, writing: “Hands Off Jantar Mantar.”

CJP Alleges Denial Of Access To Lawyers

CJP has alleged that its detained members were not being allowed to meet their lawyers and that their mobile phones had been confiscated.

The group’s legal head, Ratna Singh, said on X that the detained leaders were being held at Jaffarpur Kalan police station and alleged that the station house officer had refused to allow their lawyer to meet them. She questioned the legal basis for the detention and the denial of access to legal counsel.

Delhi Police has not been quoted as responding to these specific allegations in the information available.

Jantar Mantar Denotified As Protest Site

The detentions followed the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. CJP members had gathered there to oppose the decision, entering the premises despite the gates being locked.

The case against the CJP leaders comes amid the group’s challenge to the removal of the site’s designated status. The police action and the group’s allegations over access to lawyers remain separate issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?

They were detained after allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar by climbing its gates. They were there to protest its denotification as a protest site and demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

What were the CJP leaders protesting at Jantar Mantar?

They were protesting the decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest venue. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Where are the detained CJP members currently held?

The detained members are currently being held at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, according to information from CJP representatives.

What allegations has the CJP made regarding its detained members?

The CJP alleges that its detained members are not being allowed to meet their lawyers. They also claim that their mobile phones have been confiscated by the police.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest CJP Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka Delhi. Protest
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