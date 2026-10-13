They were detained after allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar by climbing its gates. They were there to protest its denotification as a protest site and demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Booked For Trespassing After Climbing Over Jantar Mantar Gates
Delhi Police booked CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for trespassing after they entered Jantar Mantar to protest its denotification. CJP alleged denial of lawyer access.
- CJP leaders trespassed Jantar Mantar protesting its denotification.
- Delhi Police detained members, registered a trespassing case.
- CJP alleged police denied detained members lawyer access.
Delhi Police has registered a case of trespassing against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other members after they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar by climbing over its gates on Tuesday. The group had gathered at the site to protest against the decision to withdraw its status as a designated protest venue and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
#UPDATE | Delhi Police has registered a case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and others for unauthorised trespassing through the house. The case relates to the incident of entering Jantar Mantar today.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
The detained members are currently at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, according to the information shared by CJP representatives. The detentions came a day after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site in Delhi.
CJP Leaders Enter Jantar Mantar, Raise Slogans
CJP supporters allegedly climbed over the locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar and staged a demonstration, raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. A video shared by CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke showed members entering the premises while carrying the national flag.
In a post on X, Dipke said the leaders and other team members had been detained by Delhi Police. “You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi,” he wrote, criticising the decision to remove Jantar Mantar’s designated protest status.
Ranka also posted a message opposing the move, writing: “Hands Off Jantar Mantar.”
CJP Alleges Denial Of Access To Lawyers
CJP has alleged that its detained members were not being allowed to meet their lawyers and that their mobile phones had been confiscated.
The group’s legal head, Ratna Singh, said on X that the detained leaders were being held at Jaffarpur Kalan police station and alleged that the station house officer had refused to allow their lawyer to meet them. She questioned the legal basis for the detention and the denial of access to legal counsel.
Delhi Police has not been quoted as responding to these specific allegations in the information available.
Jantar Mantar Denotified As Protest Site
The detentions followed the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. CJP members had gathered there to oppose the decision, entering the premises despite the gates being locked.
The case against the CJP leaders comes amid the group’s challenge to the removal of the site’s designated status. The police action and the group’s allegations over access to lawyers remain separate issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?
What were the CJP leaders protesting at Jantar Mantar?
They were protesting the decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest venue. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Where are the detained CJP members currently held?
The detained members are currently being held at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, according to information from CJP representatives.
What allegations has the CJP made regarding its detained members?
The CJP alleges that its detained members are not being allowed to meet their lawyers. They also claim that their mobile phones have been confiscated by the police.