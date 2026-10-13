Five people, including three bouncers, a nightclub manager and his wife, have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted at a nightclub in Delhi after a liquid spilt on the manager's wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on October 10 at Tor House nightclub near Ashok Park Metro station, under the jurisdiction of Sarai Rohilla police station.

The deceased, identified as Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, Pooja, an eight-year-old son and his father.

How The Altercation Began

According to police, Daljeet had gone to the nightclub with five to six friends for a party when some liquid spilt on the club manager's wife. A verbal altercation followed, after which bouncers were called and Daljeet was allegedly assaulted.

Police said Daljeet and his friends apologised and requested the accused to stop. However, the group allegedly continued to assault them with sticks and glass bottles.

Friends of the deceased told mediapersons that the attackers continued beating Daljeet despite repeated pleas to spare him.

“We were thrashed brutally,” Sunny, one of Daljeet's friends who sustained a minor head injury, said.

The friends further alleged that when they tried to escape, the bouncers dragged them back inside the nightclub and assaulted them again.

Daljeet Collapses Outside His Home, Declared Dead At Hospital

Daljeet's friends, including Nishu and Pawan, managed to take him out of the nightclub and bring him to his residence in Raghuvir Nagar. He reportedly collapsed near the entrance of his house, following which his wife and friends took him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Daljeet had returned home after the assault and was feeling unwell. His wife subsequently took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sunny said he received a call from Daljeet's wife after the incident.

“I am his friend. I got a call from his wife. That he was not moving and we rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Sunny said.

He also claimed to have seen the nightclub's CCTV footage.

“We have seen the CCTV footage and it was horrific. Daljeet was thrashed brutally. Those who did this to him must be strictly punished,” he said.

Friends Allege Firearm Was Brandished, Cash And Phones Taken

Daljeet's friends alleged that one of the accused brandished a firearm during the incident. They also claimed that the accused took cash and two mobile phones from the group.

The allegations are being examined by police as part of the investigation.

The friends further alleged that the attackers poured water on them during the assault after covering Daljeet's face. They said Daljeet sustained severe injuries, including a fractured jaw, and was in a bad condition.

The group has demanded strict action against those involved, alleging that the nightclub's CCTV cameras captured the assault.

CCTV Footage Under Scrutiny, Police Examine Club's Permissions

Police have seized the nightclub's digital video recorder (DVR) and are examining the CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify other people who may have been involved in the assault.

Daljeet's family also alleged that they had called the police control room during the incident, but a police response vehicle arrived outside the nightclub and left without conducting an inquiry. Police are looking into the allegation.

Investigators are also examining whether the nightclub had the requisite permissions to operate late at night. Records have been sought from the Excise Department and the Licensing Branch, according to information provided in connection with the case.

The five arrests have been made as the investigation continues into the circumstances leading to the altercation, the alleged assault and Daljeet's death.

‘I Want Justice For My Eight-Year-Old Child’: Wife

Daljeet's wife, Pooja, said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family and demanded justice.

“He went to the club with his friends. I only got to know that bouncers thrashed him so ruthlessly that he died. I want justice for my eight-year-old child and me,” she said.

Police said further investigation is underway.