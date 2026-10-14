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English NewsNewsIndiaMarco Rubio To Visit India Next Week, Jamnagar On Itinerary; Second Visit In 5 Months

Marco Rubio To Visit India Next Week, Jamnagar On Itinerary; Second Visit In 5 Months

Rubio will meet senior government officials and business leaders to discuss regional and global developments, investment and economic collaboration.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Rubio visits India to strengthen bilateral ties.
  • Jamnagar stop highlights energy cooperation and investment opportunities.
  • Rubio also attends C5+1 Ministerial in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India next week to strengthen bilateral ties, with energy cooperation and commercial investment expected to feature prominently in his discussions, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.

Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 17 to 22 after visiting Samarkand in Uzbekistan, according to the department. The visit will mark his second trip to India since May, when he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

During his India visit, Rubio will meet senior government officials to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries, exchange views on regional and global developments, and explore opportunities to expand energy cooperation.

Why Jamnagar Is A Key Stop On Rubio's India Visit

Rubio's planned visit to Jamnagar is significant because the Gujarat city is home to Reliance Industries' refinery, the world's largest single-site refining complex, with the capacity to process 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The refinery is also relevant to the energy and investment agenda outlined by US President Donald Trump. In March, Trump announced plans for the US to build its first refinery in 50 years with investment from Reliance Industries.

Trump said the proposed refinery would be established in Brownsville, Texas, at a cost of $300 billion.

US-India Strategic Partnership And Business Ties

Beyond energy, Rubio's visit will focus on strengthening commercial relations and expanding investment opportunities. The State Department said the US secretary of state would meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation.

The discussions are expected to cover regional and global developments alongside prospects for deeper strategic engagement between Washington and New Delhi.

Rubio To Attend C5+1 Ministerial In Uzbekistan

Before arriving in India, Rubio will visit Samarkand to participate in the C5+1 Ministerial, a diplomatic platform bringing together the US and five Central Asian countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the State Department, Rubio will highlight how strategic cooperation through the platform can support a more peaceful and prosperous future for the US and Central Asia. He will also hold bilateral engagements with senior officials from all five countries.

A US commercial delegation comprising more than 200 business leaders will accompany Rubio during the Central Asia leg of his trip, the department said, describing the visit as an opportunity to strengthen commercial cooperation between the US and the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is visiting India next week?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India next week. He will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 17 to 22.

What are the main objectives of Marco Rubio's visit to India?

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on energy cooperation and commercial investment. Rubio will also discuss the strategic partnership and regional developments with senior government officials.

Why is Jamnagar a significant stop on Rubio's India trip?

Jamnagar is significant because it hosts Reliance Industries' refinery, the world's largest single-site refining complex. This is relevant to US energy plans, including a new refinery with Reliance investment in Texas.

What is the C5+1 Ministerial that Rubio will attend before visiting India?

The C5+1 Ministerial is a diplomatic platform uniting the US and five Central Asian countries. Rubio will attend it in Samarkand to promote strategic cooperation for a more peaceful future.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
India US Relations Marco Rubio
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