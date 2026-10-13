‘Is This The Result Of SIR?’ Amit Shah Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Cites Congress’ Election Losses

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the opposition's allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asking the Congress leader to introspect instead of attributing the BJP's popularity to the exercise.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I also wish to ask Rahul ji: is this the result of an 'SIR'? You dismiss the popularity of the BJP and Modi ji by attributing it to an 'SIR'. You need to introspect. In a major state where you once held power, you have failed to win a single election in 41 years. This is a matter that demands serious introspection on their part. Recently, by-elections were held in three states across the country: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. I want to inform the people of the country today that the Congress party did not win a single seat in the elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In Naogaon, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate won by a margin of 1,42,000 votes; the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress party. In Nandigram, the BJP candidate won with 76% of the vote, securing a massive lead of 1,22,000 votes. In Rejinagar, West Bengal, the BJP won by over 75,000 votes—snatching the seat from the Trinamool—while in Puducherry, the NDA candidate from ally AINRC won by 8,482 votes; the Congress secured only 22% of the votes" — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

Speaking in Delhi, Shah cited the Congress party's electoral performance in several states and referred to recent by-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to question the opposition's criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.