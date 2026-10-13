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English NewsNewsIndia‘Is This The Result Of SIR?’ Amit Shah Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Cites Congress’ Election Losses

‘Is This The Result Of SIR?’ Amit Shah Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Cites Congress’ Election Losses

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:32 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the opposition's allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asking the Congress leader to introspect instead of attributing the BJP's popularity to the exercise.

Speaking in Delhi, Shah cited the Congress party's electoral performance in several states and referred to recent by-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to question the opposition's criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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