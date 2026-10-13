Bihar Boat Accident: 13 Dead After Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes In Ganga

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar boat capsize killed 13, including many children.

Boat capsized in Raghopur, Hajipur; rescue operations are ongoing.

Political leaders expressed grief; final death toll remains unconfirmed.

At least 13 people died after a boat carrying around 35 to 40 people capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Hajipur, in Vaishali district, on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2026. The passengers were travelling to attend a feast held after a person’s death.

The incident took place near Rampur village in the Raghopur Assembly constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Children are reported to account for a large number of those who died.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known. Rescue operations began soon after the boat capsized, and ambulances were used to take injured people to hospital. Local residents also joined the search for those missing, while some passengers managed to save themselves by swimming.

The district administration and police swung into action after receiving information about the incident, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was alerted.

The administration has not yet confirmed the final death toll, and the number may change as rescue operations continue. The tragedy has left the families of the victims devastated.

What Did Tejashwi Yadav Say?

Reacting to the incident, Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the boat capsize in the Raghopur diara region and said most of those who drowned were children.

“Received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Raghopur diara region. Most of those who drowned were children. May God keep everyone safe,” he said.

Yadav added that he had spoken to local residents, the administration and officials, and directed them to speed up rescue, relief and medical assistance.

The Bihar Congress expressed sorrow over the deaths in the boat accident, describing the incident in Raghopur as heartbreaking.

“Our deepest condolences are with the grieving families in this hour of sorrow. May God grant peace to the souls of the children who lost their lives and give their families the strength to bear this unbearable loss,” the party said.

Upendra Kushwaha Mourns Loss Of Lives

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha also expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, he said he was deeply saddened by reports that several people, including children, had died after drowning in the Ganga.

Kushwaha said the local administration’s rescue operation was underway and prayed for peace for the deceased and strength for their bereaved families.