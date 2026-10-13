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English NewsCitiesBihar Boat Accident: 13 Dead After Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes In Ganga

Bihar Boat Accident: 13 Dead After Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes In Ganga

At least 13 people are dead after a boat carrying 35–40 people capsized in Bihar’s Ganga. Many victims were children; rescue operations are underway.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar boat capsize killed 13, including many children.
  • Boat capsized in Raghopur, Hajipur; rescue operations are ongoing.
  • Political leaders expressed grief; final death toll remains unconfirmed.

At least 13 people died after a boat carrying around 35 to 40 people capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Hajipur, in Vaishali district, on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2026. The passengers were travelling to attend a feast held after a person’s death.

The incident took place near Rampur village in the Raghopur Assembly constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Children are reported to account for a large number of those who died.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known. Rescue operations began soon after the boat capsized, and ambulances were used to take injured people to hospital. Local residents also joined the search for those missing, while some passengers managed to save themselves by swimming.

The district administration and police swung into action after receiving information about the incident, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was alerted.

The administration has not yet confirmed the final death toll, and the number may change as rescue operations continue. The tragedy has left the families of the victims devastated.

What Did Tejashwi Yadav Say?

Reacting to the incident, Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the boat capsize in the Raghopur diara region and said most of those who drowned were children.

“Received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Raghopur diara region. Most of those who drowned were children. May God keep everyone safe,” he said.

Yadav added that he had spoken to local residents, the administration and officials, and directed them to speed up rescue, relief and medical assistance.

The Bihar Congress expressed sorrow over the deaths in the boat accident, describing the incident in Raghopur as heartbreaking.

“Our deepest condolences are with the grieving families in this hour of sorrow. May God grant peace to the souls of the children who lost their lives and give their families the strength to bear this unbearable loss,” the party said.

Upendra Kushwaha Mourns Loss Of Lives

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha also expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, he said he was deeply saddened by reports that several people, including children, had died after drowning in the Ganga.

Kushwaha said the local administration’s rescue operation was underway and prayed for peace for the deceased and strength for their bereaved families.

Input By : Ajit Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Bihar's Hajipur?

A boat carrying 35 to 40 people capsized in the Ganga River in Hajipur, Bihar, resulting in at least 13 deaths. Many of those who died were children.

When and where did the boat capsizing incident occur?

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2026, in the Ganga River near Rampur village in Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar.

How many people were affected and what is known about the casualties?

The boat had 35-40 people onboard, and at least 13 died, many of whom were children. The administration has not yet confirmed the final death toll.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Bihar News Boat Capsized
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