Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals appointed Yuvraj Singh as assistant, batting coach.

Yuvraj brings World Cup winning experience and player mentorship.

His appointment also reunites him with player Rishabh Pant.

Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals have added a big name from Indian cricket’s golden generation to their backroom staff, appointing Yuvraj Singh as assistant coach and batting coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The franchise confirmed the development through a social media video, with newly appointed head coach Sourav Ganguly taking centre stage in the reveal. The clip featured a motivational monologue built around the symbolism of a tiger, highlighting courage, leadership and belief.

Yuvraj Brings World Cup Experience To Delhi Capitals

A champion. A leader. 𝐀 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫. 🐅🔥 The legend who inspired generations is ready to shape Dilli's legacy. Welcome home, Yuvi paa! 💙❤️ https://t.co/i7A77rv2tJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Ganguly said:

"Well, what does it mean to be a tiger? Does it mean being fearless? Does it mean making the impossible look ordinary? Does it mean carrying the hopes of a billion people? Or does it mean fighting a battle that no one can see? Tigers aren't defined by their victories alone. A tiger leads. A tiger inspires. And above all, a tiger never stops believing."

Yuvraj Singh’s appointment adds extensive international experience to Delhi’s coaching group.

The former all-rounder represented India between 2000 and 2017, featuring in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is.

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He was part of two landmark triumphs for Indian cricket, lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 before playing a pivotal role in the country’s 2011 ODI World Cup campaign.

Since stepping away from international cricket, Yuvraj has also become known for working closely with emerging talent.

Abhishek Sharma is among the young players who have benefited from his mentorship, adding another dimension to his growing involvement in developing the next generation.

Rishabh Pant & Yuvi Reunite At Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj Singh's arrival also brings him back into the same franchise setup as Rishabh Pant.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Pant had trained with the former India star while representing Lucknow Super Giants.

The two now find themselves together at Delhi Capitals following Pant’s return to the franchise through a trade involving Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant’s return adds another familiar connection to Delhi’s revamped setup, while Yuvraj’s appointment gives the team a former international star with experience both on the field and in mentoring young batters.

With Ganguly leading the coaching staff and Yuvraj taking charge of assistant coaching and batting duties, DC have assembled a group featuring substantial Indian cricket experience as they prepare for the upcoming IPL campaign.