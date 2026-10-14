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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka And Ajinkya Shinde Arrested; To Be Produced Before Magistrate

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka And Ajinkya Shinde Arrested; To Be Produced Before Magistrate

The detentions came amid the CJP's agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities. Dipke accused the police of denying access to lawyers.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders arrested for Jantar Mantar trespassing, obstructing duty.
  • Leaders detained for defying protest ban at Jantar Mantar.
  • This follows ongoing agitation demanding CEC's resignation.
  • CJP alleges police unlawfully detained members, denied legal access.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested by the Delhi Police in the early hours of Wednesday, the outfit's lawyer, Ratna Singh, said.

The three leaders had been detained on Tuesday and booked for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar after the Ministry of Home Affairs denotified the area as a designated protest site.

According to Singh, the police booked the three under Section 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of trespassing, violating bond conditions and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties. She said they would be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station and were likely to be sent to judicial custody.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that Das, Ranka, and Shinde were under preventive arrest. 

CJP Leaders Detained After Defying Prohibitory Orders

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were among those detained by the police early Tuesday after entering the Jantar Mantar area and raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. They allegedly entered the area in defiance of prohibitory orders issued after its denotification as a protest site.

The CJP said around 11 of its members, including Ranka, Das and Shinde, were detained on Tuesday. The detentions came amid the outfit's continuing agitation demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

Earlier, Das and Ranka, along with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained on Saturday after their flight landed in Delhi. Authorities had launched a major security clampdown to prevent the outfit's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Leaders Had Vowed To Continue Agitation

The three were released a day later on the condition that they would not breach the peace for a year, according to the account provided. However, CJP leaders subsequently vowed to intensify their agitation until the CEC resigned, maintaining that protests at designated protest sites did not amount to a disturbance of public peace.

The latest detentions have prompted Dipke to accuse the Delhi Police of acting unlawfully. He alleged that the police routinely released other detained protesters by the evening but kept CJP members in custody overnight.

"Delhi Police usually releases detained protesters by evening. But when it comes to CJP, they keep them detained overnight," Dipke said. He also accused the force of turning into "kidnappers of Shah", according to his remarks.

Dipke Alleges Denial Of Access To Lawyers

Dipke further claimed that the detained members were not being allowed to meet their lawyers. Questioning the alleged restriction, he said the police were not following the rule of law.

"How can police stop lawyers from meeting them? This is kidnapping because the police are certainly not following the rule of law," Dipke said.

In a social media post, the CJP founder also highlighted that Tuesday was Ranka's birthday, alleging that he had remained in detention since morning without access to his lawyers.

The allegations against the police were made by Dipke and the CJP. The account provided did not include a response from the Delhi Police to the claims.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested by the Delhi Police early Wednesday. They had initially been detained on Tuesday.

Why were the CJP leaders arrested?

They were arrested for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, violating bond conditions, and obstructing a public servant. This occurred after the Ministry of Home Affairs denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

What specific charges were filed against the arrested CJP leaders?

The police booked them under Section 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include trespassing, violating bond conditions, and obstructing a public servant.

What allegations did the CJP make against the Delhi Police?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Delhi Police of unlawfully keeping CJP members detained overnight. He also claimed that the detained members were denied access to their lawyers.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Gyanesh Kumar Cockroach Janta Party Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka
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