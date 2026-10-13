Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MP Thakur blamed AAP government for unchecked drug menace.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. Thakur accused the state government of allowing the drug menace to destroy the lives of young people and questioned the alleged links between the ruling party and mafias. Jhota was allegedly shot dead by a medical store owner after confronting him over the suspected sale of drugs. The activist had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances through certain chemist shops in Mansa and neighbouring areas.

Anurag Thakur Attacks AAP Government

In a post on X, Thakur described Jhota's death as another instance of an anti-drug activist losing his life while attempting to protect Punjab's youth from substance abuse.

The BJP MP wrote, "Another anti drug crusader in Punjab has lost his life in an attempt to save the lives of Punjab’s youth from the drug menace. It is shocking to see how anti drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was allegedly shot dead in Mansa. May Waheguru grant the deceased a place at His holy feet and give his family the strength to bear this loss."

Another anti drug crusader in Punjab has lost his life in an attempt to save the lives of Punjab’s youth from the drug menace. It is shocking to see how anti drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was allegedly shot dead in Mansa. Drugs and the destruction of youths’ lives are what the AAP government has sponsored in Punjab. What else can be expected from a party funded by mafias? It is time to erase a party and government that have brought a curse upon the lives of the punjabis. May Waheguru grant the deceased a place at His holy feet and give his family the strength to bear this loss. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 13, 2026

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Thakur called for the removal of the AAP government, holding it responsible for the situation surrounding drug abuse in the state. He also offered condolences to Jhota's family.

"Drugs and the destruction of youths’ lives are what the AAP government has sponsored in Punjab. What else can be expected from a party funded by mafias? It is time to erase a party and government that have brought a curse upon the lives of the punjabis," he said.

Activist Shot During Confrontation

According to the available account of the incident, Jhota was shot dead on Tuesday after confronting a medical store owner over the alleged sale of drugs in Mansa. The activist was broadcasting the confrontation live on his Facebook account. In the video, which runs for around five minutes, Jhota can be seen standing beside an elderly man who allegedly said he had purchased drugs from the shop.

A heated exchange followed between Jhota and the shopkeeper, who was seen holding a pistol. During the argument, Jhota asked the shopkeeper to show the CCTV footage from the premises.

The shopkeeper then questioned the elderly man about whether he had obtained drugs from him. Jhota responded, "Yes, we have the recording".

The confrontation continued for approximately four minutes before the shopkeeper allegedly opened fire, killing Jhota.

Jhota Had Been Active For Years

Jhota had been raising concerns about drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances through medical stores in Mansa and surrounding areas for several years. He gained visibility through videos documenting his confrontations with people he accused of facilitating access to addictive substances. These recordings circulated widely on social media, helping him build a following of more than 24,000 people on Facebook.

Jhota first came into the spotlight in 2023 following a dispute involving a medical store owner. On July 12 that year, a confrontation reportedly broke out between Jhota, his supporters and a shopkeeper.

Following the 2023 controversy, police registered cases against Jhota and some of his associates. He was arrested in July 2023 on allegations that included assault, trespass and rioting. Jhota was released two months later. His earlier arrest came amid disputes linked to his interventions against suspected illegal drug sales.