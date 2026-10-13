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English NewsNewsIndiaL Murugan Resigns As Union Minister, Vows To Strengthen BJP Ahead Of 2029 Lok Sabha Elections

L Murugan Resigns As Union Minister, Vows To Strengthen BJP Ahead Of 2029 Lok Sabha Elections

L Murugan has asked PM Modi to relieve him of his ministerial duties, saying he wants to return to grassroots politics and strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister L Murugan sought relief from ministerial duties.
  • He wants to strengthen Tamil Nadu BJP before 2029 elections.
  • Murugan expressed honour serving PM Modi, returning to grassroots.

Union Minister of State L Murugan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities so he can focus on strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Murugan described serving under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest honour of his life. He said he now wished to return to grassroots politics, work alongside party workers and devote himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Murugan wrote.

He also said he wanted to return to the grassroots and work alongside party workers in the state. “Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last,” he said.

Murugan Reflects On Journey From Humble Beginnings

Reflecting on his political journey, Murugan spoke about his humble background as the son of daily wage labourers and his rise to the Union Council of Ministers under Modi’s leadership.

“From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he said.

Murugan reiterated his intention to return to the grassroots and work directly with BJP karyakartas in Tamil Nadu, focusing on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with the words: “Nation First. Party Next. Self Last.”

Who Is L Murugan?

L Murugan is a BJP leader and former president of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, and his current term in the Upper House was scheduled to end in 2030.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Murugan sought to be relieved of his ministerial duties with immediate effect.

He has served as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. During an earlier tenure in the Union government, he also handled responsibilities related to Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Before joining the Union Council of Ministers, Murugan served as vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. He has also led the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

His request to step down signals a renewed focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots network in Tamil Nadu as the BJP prepares for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did L Murugan request to be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities?

He requested to focus on strengthening the BJP's grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu. This effort is aimed at preparing the party for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

What is L Murugan's current position?

L Murugan is a Union Minister of State. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, and his term in the Upper House was scheduled to end in 2030.

What roles has L Murugan held previously?

He has served as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. Earlier, he handled responsibilities for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and led the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit.

What is L Murugan's primary goal after his request?

His primary goal is to return to grassroots politics and work alongside party workers. He intends to dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu PM Modi L Murugan
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