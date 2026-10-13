Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister L Murugan sought relief from ministerial duties.

He wants to strengthen Tamil Nadu BJP before 2029 elections.

Murugan expressed honour serving PM Modi, returning to grassroots.

Union Minister of State L Murugan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities so he can focus on strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Murugan described serving under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest honour of his life. He said he now wished to return to grassroots politics, work alongside party workers and devote himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Murugan wrote.

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last. 🙏🇮🇳 @NitinNabin @blsanthosh — Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) October 13, 2026

He also said he wanted to return to the grassroots and work alongside party workers in the state. “Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last,” he said.

Murugan Reflects On Journey From Humble Beginnings

Reflecting on his political journey, Murugan spoke about his humble background as the son of daily wage labourers and his rise to the Union Council of Ministers under Modi’s leadership.

“From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he said.

Murugan reiterated his intention to return to the grassroots and work directly with BJP karyakartas in Tamil Nadu, focusing on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with the words: “Nation First. Party Next. Self Last.”

Who Is L Murugan?

L Murugan is a BJP leader and former president of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, and his current term in the Upper House was scheduled to end in 2030.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Murugan sought to be relieved of his ministerial duties with immediate effect.

He has served as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. During an earlier tenure in the Union government, he also handled responsibilities related to Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Before joining the Union Council of Ministers, Murugan served as vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. He has also led the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

His request to step down signals a renewed focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots network in Tamil Nadu as the BJP prepares for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.