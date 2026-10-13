Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Targeted With Knife During Durga Puja Pandal Visit, Woman Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Inebriated woman allegedly attempted to attack Mamata Banerjee.

Police took the woman into custody; TMC questioned security lapse.

TMC leaders alleged a conspiracy; police investigating the incident.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly targeted by a woman who was reportedly in an inebriated state while she was on her way to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Kalighat area. The woman allegedly abused Banerjee and attempted to attack her with a knife, according to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen has filed a police complaint in connection with the incident, which reportedly took place around 6 pm on Tuesday at the Milan Sangha puja pandal in Banerjee's area. According to a PTI report, a senior police officer said the woman had been taken into custody.

What Happened During Mamata Banerjee's Visit?

Kunal Ghosh, Beleghata MLA and a close aide of Banerjee, alleged that the woman fell in front of the former chief minister as she was walking and began abusing her. He further claimed that she was carrying a knife and attempted to stab Banerjee in the leg.

Ghosh described the incident as appearing to be premeditated.

The woman was reportedly in an intoxicated state and attempted to approach Banerjee in a violent manner. According to the complaint, she also lay down on the road.

Dola Sen Raises Questions Over Security Breach

In her complaint, Sen alleged that the woman identified herself as the niece of a former chief minister. She also questioned how the woman could approach Banerjee despite the former chief minister's Z-plus security cover.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Sen said photographs related to the incident had been submitted to the police.

Sen described the incident as a matter of concern, arguing that the woman's alleged attempt to approach Banerjee raised questions about the security arrangements around the former chief minister.

TMC Spokesperson Alleges Conspiracy

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged that a drug addict had arrived at Banerjee's residence and attempted to attack her with a knife. He questioned how a leader with Z-plus security, who has served as chief minister three times, could face such a threat.

Gokhale also questioned whether the police would take action and raised allegations of a possible conspiracy involving the BJP. These claims have not been independently established.

A police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, and the woman has been taken into custody, according to the police officer cited by PTI.

Mamata Banerjee Returned From Delhi

The incident comes a day after Banerjee returned from Delhi, where she had met members of the INDIA bloc over the weekend to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Further details about the incident and the police investigation are awaited.