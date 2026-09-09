BRICS Summit Traffic Advisory: 35+ Delhi Roads To Face Restrictions From September 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Airport, rail travelers should use Metro, plan journeys carefully.

Delhi is bracing for major traffic curbs as the national capital prepares to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. Restrictions are expected across key routes from September 10 to 14, with a motorcade rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday, September 9. More than 35 roads could face restrictions, while 22 diversion points have been identified to manage VIP movement and keep traffic flowing. Commuters heading to airports, railway stations and central Delhi are likely to face delays, with authorities advised to plan journeys carefully and use the Metro now.

Key Restrictions

The traffic arrangements will cover major corridors used for VVIP movement, particularly routes connecting central Delhi with key diplomatic, government and summit-related areas. Diversions will be introduced when motorcades pass through affected stretches, while surrounding roads could also experience congestion as traffic is redirected.

Parking restrictions are expected at selected locations, and buses may be diverted depending on security requirements. The September 9 rehearsal is likely to offer commuters a preview of disruption during the summit. Traffic personnel will be stationed at diversion points and important junctions to regulate vehicles and facilitate official convoys.

Also Read: Red Fort Blast Chargesheet: Umar Un Nabi Was Inside ‘Car Bomb’, DNA Tests Reveal

Airport, Rail Travel

Passengers travelling to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport have been advised to allow extra time, especially if their routes cross summit corridors. Railway passengers should also factor in possible delays while travelling to major stations.

The Metro is expected to be a key alternative, particularly for journeys towards central Delhi. Commuters have been encouraged to use public transport where practical and avoid unnecessary travel through restricted zones.

Commuters should check real-time traffic updates before leaving. Digital map services and cab aggregators are expected to reflect diversions and congestion.

Also Read: ISKCON Juhu's Kitchen Licence Cancelled After FDA Finds Hygiene Irregularities

Plan Ahead

The arrangements form part of heightened security measures for the BRICS Summit, which will bring senior leaders and official delegations to Delhi. Traffic restrictions may be adjusted according to VVIP movement, meaning timings and affected roads could change at short notice.

Commuters should leave early, keep alternative routes ready and follow instructions from traffic personnel. Those travelling for flights, trains or other time-sensitive appointments should make additional allowances for delays.