Pune Temple Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Harassed, CCTV Captures Assault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A contract labourer attempted sexual harassment inside Pune temple.

CCTV footage of incident went viral, causing public outrage.

Accused identified, arrested, facing POCSO Act charges.

A contract labourer has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually harass a minor girl inside a temple in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the alleged assault went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

The incident took place at around 11:07 am on October 10 in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

CCTV Footage Captures Incident Inside Temple

The CCTV footage shows the girl praying at a Shiva temple. As she finishes her prayers and prepares to leave, the accused enters the premises wearing an orange work jacket, typically worn by workers at construction sites.

After allegedly noticing that the girl was alone, the man grabs her by the hand and attempts to sexually harass her. The girl appears visibly frightened but manages to push him away after a brief struggle.

The man is then seen leaving the temple, bringing the recorded sequence to an end.

The footage's circulation on social media sparked significant outrage online and among local residents.

Accused Identified, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a migrant contract labourer working at a metro construction site.

According to Pune police senior inspector Mahesh Bansode, Nigdi police acted promptly after recognising the gravity of the incident and detained the accused.

A case has been registered against him at Nigdi police station under sections relating to molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bansode said.