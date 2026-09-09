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English NewsCitiesISKCON Juhu's Kitchen Licence Cancelled After FDA Finds Hygiene Irregularities

ISKCON Juhu's Kitchen Licence Cancelled After FDA Finds Hygiene Irregularities

The kitchen of the Prabhu Radha Krishna ISKCON temple in Juhu was among the locations inspected by the FDA.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 01:58 PM (IST)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid at the kitchen of the ISKCON temple in Mumbai’s Juhu area as part of its ongoing inspections at several prominent establishments.

The kitchen of the Prabhu Radha Krishna ISKCON temple in Juhu was among the locations inspected by the FDA. Officials found several irregularities at the kitchen of the temple’s Govinda Restaurant, most of which were related to cleanliness and hygiene.

Following the inspection, the restaurant was issued a notice and its licence was cancelled.

ISKCON has responded to the inspection and said it is committed to cooperating with the authorities and making the required improvements. According to ISKCON, the kitchen will remain closed until all the required standards and regulations have been reinstated.

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Mumbai Fda ISKCON Juhu
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