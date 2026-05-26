Red Alert For Severe Heatwave In UP; Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely From May 28

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh faces intense heatwave with temperatures above normal.

Red Alert issued for severe heatwave in several districts.

Western Disturbance brings forecast of rain, thunderstorms from May 28.

Significant temperature drop expected by end of May.

Uttar Pradesh continued to remain in the grip of an intense heatwave on Monday, with scorching temperatures and dry weather conditions causing widespread discomfort across the state. However, the state is likely to experience relief soon as the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms from May 28 due to an approaching Western Disturbance.

According to IMD, temperatures in several districts, including Lucknow, Agra and Varanasi, remained significantly above normal.

The weather department has warned of strong dust storms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph during the day, while dry conditions are expected to persist across most parts of the state on May 26.

Red Alert Issued For Severe Heatwave

The IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in districts including Banda, Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

Officials said nights have also remained unusually hot in several districts, including Jhansi, Hamirpur, Agra and Varanasi, increasing discomfort among residents.

A severe heatwave alert has also been issued for the NCR-adjacent regions of Noida and Ghaziabad.

According to the weather department, maximum temperatures in districts falling under the Meerut, Agra, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions are currently 3-5 degrees above normal.

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Western Disturbance Likely To Change Weather Pattern

The Meteorological Department said a new Western Disturbance is becoming active over North India from May 28, which is expected to bring a significant change in weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall are likely in several districts during this period, with strong winds of 60-70 kmph expected in some areas.

The IMD has also warned of possible hailstorms at isolated locations.

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Relief From Heat Expected Later This Week

Weather officials said the changing conditions are likely to bring relief from the ongoing heatwave and reduce temperatures across the state.

The cycle of thunderstorms and rain is expected to continue until May 31.

While no major temperature change is expected over the next 48 hours, meteorologists forecast a sharp fall of 6-8 degrees Celsius after that, offering respite to residents affected by the prolonged spell of extreme heat.