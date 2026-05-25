Good News For Delhi-NCR: Rain, Strong Winds Likely To Bring Relief From Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Slight relief expected from May 28 with cooler temperatures.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather even before the onset of Nautapa, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the entire region. The weather office has forecast strong winds, dust storms and light rain over the coming days, offering brief relief from the scorching heat.

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions from May 25 to May 27. However, cloudy skies and light showers at intervals may bring slight respite from soaring temperatures. Wind speeds during this period could touch up to 50 kmph.

Heatwave To Continue

On Monday, the maximum temperature hovered around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled near 30 degrees Celsius. The city witnessed partly cloudy skies along with light rain and drizzle in some areas, broadly in line with the IMD forecast. However, hot winds and heatwave conditions continued to affect Delhi-NCR during the afternoon and evening hours.

A similar weather pattern is expected on May 26, with the maximum temperature again reaching 44 degrees Celsius and the minimum staying around 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD has warned of strong winds and continued heatwave conditions across the region. On May 27 too, temperatures are expected to remain high, with hot winds adding to public discomfort.

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Relief Likely From May 28

The weather is likely to shift from May 28 onwards, with temperatures expected to dip slightly. The maximum temperature may fall to nearly 42 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light rainfall in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

Further relief is expected on May 29 and May 30, when the maximum temperature could drop to nearly 36 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions and light rain are likely to continue during this period.

Weather experts believe that strong winds and scattered showers may prevent temperatures from crossing 46 degrees Celsius during the initial phase of Nautapa this year.

However, hot and humid conditions during the daytime may still trouble residents. People have been advised to avoid stepping out in the afternoon, stay hydrated and remain cautious amid the fluctuating weather conditions.

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