300 Tourists Stranded Mid-Air After Technical Fault Hits Gulmarg Gondola

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gulmarg Gondola cable cars halted due to technical fault.

Around 300 tourists stranded mid-air, rescue operation launched.

Chief Minister assured situation was under control, no panic.

Around 300 tourists were stranded mid-air after a technical fault hit the cable car system at the Gulmarg Gondola on Monday, prompting a massive rescue operation. Officials said the gondola service was temporarily suspended following the malfunction, while rescue teams and technical staff rushed to the spot to evacuate stranded passengers safely. Authorities said efforts were underway to bring all tourists down securely as panic spread among visitors at the popular tourist destination.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: On Monday, the Gulmarg Gondola service was temporarily suspended due to a technical fault, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded at both the base and mid stations.



(Source: Gulmarg Development Authority) pic.twitter.com/vvrkyXSDCt May 25, 2026

Rescue Operation

Officials said trained rescue teams were immediately deployed after the technical snag was detected in the cable car system. The stranded tourists were brought down safely after remaining suspended for close to an hour.

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Omar Abdullah Assures Safety

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and stressed that there was “no cause for panic”.

Office of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweets, "Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded… pic.twitter.com/J6VhmsZtTP — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

He said all cabins remained intact and the situation was fully under control.

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