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HomeCities300 Tourists Stranded Mid-Air After Technical Fault Hits Gulmarg Gondola

300 Tourists Stranded Mid-Air After Technical Fault Hits Gulmarg Gondola

Around 300 tourists were stranded mid-air after a technical fault hit the Gulmarg Gondola, triggering a major rescue operation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gulmarg Gondola cable cars halted due to technical fault.
  • Around 300 tourists stranded mid-air, rescue operation launched.
  • Chief Minister assured situation was under control, no panic.

Around 300 tourists were stranded mid-air after a technical fault hit the cable car system at the Gulmarg Gondola on Monday, prompting a massive rescue operation. Officials said the gondola service was temporarily suspended following the malfunction, while rescue teams and technical staff rushed to the spot to evacuate stranded passengers safely. Authorities said efforts were underway to bring all tourists down securely as panic spread among visitors at the popular tourist destination.

Rescue Operation

Officials said trained rescue teams were immediately deployed after the technical snag was detected in the cable car system. The stranded tourists were brought down safely after remaining suspended for close to an hour.

Also Read: Cong Leader Alka Lamba Convicted In Jantar Mantar Protest Case Over Women’s Quota Protest

Omar Abdullah Assures Safety

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and stressed that there was “no cause for panic”.

He said all cabins remained intact and the situation was fully under control.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Congress High Command Summons Siddaramaiah To Delhi

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Jammu & Kashmir Breaking News ABP Live Jammu Kashmir
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