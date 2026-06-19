'Just 15 Days More...': CM Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence On Ram Mandir Donation Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Yogi appealed for patience during donation misappropriation probe.

SIT formed by government following Trust's investigation request.

SIT questioned Trust member about donation handling procedures.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to Ram devotees to exercise patience and avoid drawing conclusions while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examines allegations of misappropriation of donations linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the state government had constituted the SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and assured that the investigation would establish the facts.

His remarks come amid an ongoing political controversy over allegations concerning missing donation funds and questions surrounding financial transparency in the management of temple offerings.

Yogi Says SIT Will Establish the Truth

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the government was committed to ensuring a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations.

“We constituted the SIT on the request of the Trust. The SIT will separate fact from fiction and establish the truth,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged people not to make baseless comments that could hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. He also appealed to anyone possessing documentary evidence related to the allegations to submit it directly to the investigation team.

“If anyone has documentary proof, they should provide it to the SIT. The team will conduct a thorough investigation and present its findings,” he said.

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Appeal to Ram Devotees to Maintain Restraint

The Chief Minister also called on devotees to uphold the values associated with Lord Ram and avoid being influenced by speculation surrounding the issue.

Referring to the long struggle leading to the construction of the Ram Mandir, Adityanath said devotees had demonstrated patience and discipline for centuries and should continue to do so during the investigation.

“We followed the path of dignity and restraint for 500 years. Wait another 15 days. Have patience and do not worry,” he said.

He further cautioned people against falling for what he described as attempts to malign Ayodhya and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

SIT Constituted After Trust's Request

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the Special Investigation Team on June 13 following a request from the temple trust to examine allegations of embezzlement involving donation money.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

The probe was launched after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns on June 7, citing reports that alleged crores of rupees from temple donations were missing and urging judicial intervention in the matter.

On Thursday, Yadav reiterated his criticism on social media, stating that Ayodhya would become a “Kurukshetra” for those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

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Trust Member Questioned in Ongoing Investigation

As part of the inquiry, the SIT on Thursday questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra.

Investigators reportedly sought information regarding the system used for counting donations and the process through which personnel involved in the exercise were appointed.

Officials questioned Mishra about procedures governing the handling of offerings and the recruitment of staff associated with the counting process.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the SIT continuing to gather information and examine records related to the allegations.