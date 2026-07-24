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English NewsCitiesFACT CHECK: Delhi Police Calls Two Viral Jantar Mantar Claims 'Fake And Misleading'

FACT CHECK: Delhi Police Calls Two Viral Jantar Mantar Claims 'Fake And Misleading'

Delhi Police dismissed as fake a newspaper clipping circulating on social media that falsely claimed the death of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police dismissed fake reports about CJP founder's death.
  • Police also refuted false claim about officer losing unborn child.
  • Officer sustained injuries in stampede; neither married nor pregnant.

Delhi Police on Friday issued two separate clarifications dismissing viral social media claims related to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

In posts on X, the police refuted a fabricated report claiming CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had died and another viral claim alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the protests. The police urged people not to share unverified information and to rely only on official sources.

Viral Claim About Abhijeet Dipke's Death Declared Fake

Delhi Police dismissed as fake a newspaper clipping circulating on social media that falsely claimed the death of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The police stated, "A fabricated newspaper clipping falsely claiming the death of Abhijeet Deepke is fake. He is fit, healthy & safe."

It further warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated content.

"This is malicious & strict legal action will be taken against those creating and spreading such fake content."

Police Reject Viral Claim About Woman Officer

In a separate clarification, Delhi Police also rejected social media posts alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest.

According to the police, the claim is "completely false and misleading."

ALSO READ: Assam Flood Crisis Continues As Death Toll Reaches 47, Over 7.21 Lakh People Affected

The statement said, "Claims circulating on social media alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest are completely false and misleading."

It added that the photographs being shared online were taken after the officer sustained injuries during a stampede-like situation.

"The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation. The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision."

Appeal Against Sharing Unverified Information

Delhi Police urged the public not to circulate unverified claims related to the protest.

In its advisories, the police said, "Do not believe or share unverified information. Rely only on official sources."

It also appealed, "Please do not share or amplify unverified information. Rely only on official updates only."

ALSO READ: Gujarat Rain Fury: 38,000 Relocated, Hundreds Rescued As Floods Batter State For Third Day

Frequently Asked Questions

Are claims of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's death true?

No, Delhi Police dismissed these claims as fake. They stated Abhijeet Dipke is fit, healthy, and safe, warning of legal action against those spreading false information.

Did a woman police officer lose her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest?

No, Delhi Police clarified this claim is completely false and misleading. The officer is neither married nor pregnant and was injured in a stampede-like situation.

What is Delhi Police's advice regarding information about the protest?

Delhi Police urged the public not to believe or share unverified information. They advised relying only on official sources for accurate updates.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Fact Check CJP Delhi POlice Abhijeet Dipke Jantar Mantar Protest Two Viral Jantar Mantar Claims Debunked
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