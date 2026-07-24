FACT CHECK: Delhi Police Calls Two Viral Jantar Mantar Claims 'Fake And Misleading'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police dismissed fake reports about CJP founder's death.

Police also refuted false claim about officer losing unborn child.

Officer sustained injuries in stampede; neither married nor pregnant.

Delhi Police on Friday issued two separate clarifications dismissing viral social media claims related to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

In posts on X, the police refuted a fabricated report claiming CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had died and another viral claim alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the protests. The police urged people not to share unverified information and to rely only on official sources.

Viral Claim About Abhijeet Dipke's Death Declared Fake

Delhi Police dismissed as fake a newspaper clipping circulating on social media that falsely claimed the death of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

⚠️ FAKE NEWS ALERT



A fabricated newspaper clipping falsely claiming the death of Abhijeet Deepke is fake.

He is fit, healthy & safe.

This is malicious & strict legal action will be taken against those creating and spreading such fake content.

Do not believe or share… pic.twitter.com/G7Q7CQ0Ya9 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026

The police stated, "A fabricated newspaper clipping falsely claiming the death of Abhijeet Deepke is fake. He is fit, healthy & safe."

It further warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated content.

"This is malicious & strict legal action will be taken against those creating and spreading such fake content."

Police Reject Viral Claim About Woman Officer

In a separate clarification, Delhi Police also rejected social media posts alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest.

According to the police, the claim is "completely false and misleading."

ALSO READ: Assam Flood Crisis Continues As Death Toll Reaches 47, Over 7.21 Lakh People Affected

The statement said, "Claims circulating on social media alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest are completely false and misleading."

Official Clarification



Claims circulating on social media alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest are completely false and misleading.



The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like… pic.twitter.com/B4s2DJ00Qt — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026

It added that the photographs being shared online were taken after the officer sustained injuries during a stampede-like situation.

"The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation. The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision."

Appeal Against Sharing Unverified Information

Delhi Police urged the public not to circulate unverified claims related to the protest.

In its advisories, the police said, "Do not believe or share unverified information. Rely only on official sources."

It also appealed, "Please do not share or amplify unverified information. Rely only on official updates only."

ALSO READ: Gujarat Rain Fury: 38,000 Relocated, Hundreds Rescued As Floods Batter State For Third Day