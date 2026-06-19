Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP demands Rs 1 crore for student suicide families.

CJP renews call for Education Minister's resignation.

Nationwide student protest planned June 20 over NEET issues.

NEET re-examination and probe follow multiple student suicides.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has stepped up its campaign over the NEET examination controversy, calling on the Centre to provide financial assistance to families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid the ongoing paper leak crisis. In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the government to grant compensation of Rs 1 crore to each family affected by NEET-linked suicides.

Dipke claimed that 11 NEET aspirants had died by suicide over the past week, including five deaths reported within a span of 48 hours. Referring to these incidents, he argued that the government must provide immediate support to the affected families.

“We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks,” he wrote.

CJP Cites Financial Burden On Families

In his letter, Dipke said many families had invested heavily in their children's education and future aspirations, often relying on educational loans to fund coaching and academic preparation.

“In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” Dipke said.

Open Letter to PM:



We urge PM @narendramodi to provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leak crisis. pic.twitter.com/p6gOuNRvsT — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 19, 2026



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He further warned that anxiety among students and parents had intensified as the re-examination approached, adding that the uncertainty surrounding the process had deepened distress among aspirants.

According to the CJP founder, the emotional and financial strain faced by families has been compounded by the fallout from the alleged paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the original examination.

Demand For Education Minister's Resignation

The letter also renewed demands for accountability from the government, with Dipke once again calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives,” he wrote, arguing that a failure to take action would send the wrong message to students across the country.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister for the past month and has been pratesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives." he said.

Dipke maintained that a leadership change would be necessary to restore public confidence in the education system and examination process.

ALSO READ: Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ahmedabad, Fourth Such Case In A Month

Protest Planned Ahead Of NEET Re-Examination

The CJP leader also announced plans for a nationwide student protest at Jantar Mantar beginning June 20. The demonstration, he said, would focus on demands for greater transparency, accountability and reforms in the conduct of competitive examinations.

The agitation is expected to take place just a day before the scheduled NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. The original examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, affecting more than 2.27 million candidates who had appeared for the test across 551 cities.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the controversy.

Reports of student suicides from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have added urgency to the debate, transforming the NEET controversy into a major national issue and intensifying calls for reforms in the examination system.