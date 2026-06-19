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HomeCitiesUP CM Yogi Announces Rapid Rail Between Lucknow-Kanpur, Outer Ring Road Plan For State Capital Region

UP CM Yogi Announces Rapid Rail Between Lucknow-Kanpur, Outer Ring Road Plan For State Capital Region

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled major infrastructure proposals for Unnao, including a rapid rail corridor and an outer ring road, while inaugurating projects worth over Rs 570 crore.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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  • CM highlights Uttar Pradesh's leadership in infrastructure development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced plans for a rapid rail corridor connecting Lucknow and Kanpur via Unnao, alongside a proposed outer ring road linking districts within the State Capital Region, as part of a broader push to accelerate regional development.

The announcement came during a programme in Unnao where Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 101 development projects worth more than Rs 570 crore.

Rapid Rail Corridor In The Works

Drawing a comparison with the rapid rail system connecting Delhi and Meerut, the chief minister said a similar project was being planned to improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur through Unnao.

"A proposal is being prepared for a rapid rail service from Lucknow to Kanpur via Unnao," Adityanath said.

He added that Unnao's inclusion in the proposed Lucknow State Capital Region would ensure that growth and development are no longer confined to the state capital alone.

"Development of Lucknow will now reach Unnao and move towards Kanpur," he said.

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Outer Ring Road To Connect Multiple Districts

Adityanath also announced plans for an outer ring road that would connect Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki and Rae Bareli.

According to the chief minister, the project is aimed at creating an integrated development cluster that would promote balanced growth across the region.

He further said proposals for two additional bridges over the Ganga between Unnao and Kanpur had already received approval.

Push For Industrial Growth

Highlighting industrial development plans, Adityanath said nearly 700 acres of land had been earmarked in Unnao for the Defence Manufacturing Corridor and another industrial cluster.

He said the proposed industrial hubs would attract investment and create employment opportunities for local residents.

"The government is working on a long-term development strategy with world-class infrastructure while keeping the next 100 years in mind," he said.

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Focus On Infrastructure

The chief minister also referred to the Ganga Expressway, describing it as an example of high-quality infrastructure that has improved connectivity in the region.

He said Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a leading state in terms of expressway and airport development and cited the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport as a major achievement.

Political Jibe At Previous Governments

During his address, Adityanath took a swipe at previous governments, alleging that some leaders focused only on their own regions instead of the entire state.

"My home is Uttar Pradesh and the 25 crore people of the state are my family. Working for their welfare and prosperity is our mission," he said.

The chief minister assured residents that development projects in Unnao would continue without interruption and said there would be no shortage of funds for infrastructure and welfare initiatives in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)

Before You Go

COURT RULING: Temporary Telegram Ban Upheld in India Ahead of NEET Exam Security Measures

Frequently Asked Questions

What industrial development is planned for Unnao?

Nearly 700 acres in Unnao are earmarked for a Defence Manufacturing Corridor and another industrial cluster. These projects aim to attract investment and create local employment.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Unnao News UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
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