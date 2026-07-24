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English NewsCitiesFact Check: Did A Pregnant Woman Cop Suffer A Miscarriage? Delhi Police Responds

Fact Check: Did A Pregnant Woman Cop Suffer A Miscarriage? Delhi Police Responds

Delhi Police denied viral claims that an injured woman cop lost her unborn child at the Jantar Mantar protest, saying she is neither married nor pregnant and was hurt in a stampede-like situation.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police refuted false claims about a pregnant officer.
  • Social media alleged she miscarried after Jantar Mantar protest.
  • Police confirmed the officer is neither pregnant nor married.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a claim circulating on social media that a pregnant woman cop lost her unborn child after sustaining injuries during the Jantar Mantar protest as "completely false and misleading".

The claim began circulating after photographs of an injured woman police officer were widely shared on social media, with several posts alleging that she was four months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage amid violence at the protest site.

Issuing an official clarification, the police said the photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation during the protest.

"The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision," the police said, rejecting the claims being circulated online.

The police urged people not to share or amplify unverified information. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the claim circulating on social media regarding a woman police officer?

Social media claimed a pregnant woman police officer lost her unborn child after injuries at the Jantar Mantar protest. It alleged she was four months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage.

What is the actual status of the injured police officer, according to Delhi Police?

The police clarified the officer is neither married nor pregnant. She sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation during the protest and is under medical supervision.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fact Check Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Jantar Mantar Protest Viral Claim Woman Police Officer Social Media Rumours
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