Fact Check: Did A Pregnant Woman Cop Suffer A Miscarriage? Delhi Police Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police refuted false claims about a pregnant officer.

Social media alleged she miscarried after Jantar Mantar protest.

Police confirmed the officer is neither pregnant nor married.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a claim circulating on social media that a pregnant woman cop lost her unborn child after sustaining injuries during the Jantar Mantar protest as "completely false and misleading".

The claim began circulating after photographs of an injured woman police officer were widely shared on social media, with several posts alleging that she was four months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage amid violence at the protest site.

Issuing an official clarification, the police said the photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation during the protest.

"The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision," the police said, rejecting the claims being circulated online.

The police urged people not to share or amplify unverified information.

Official Clarification



Claims circulating on social media alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest are completely false and misleading.



The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like… pic.twitter.com/B4s2DJ00Qt — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026

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