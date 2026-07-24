CID Begins Probe After Activist Alleges Threat To Life From TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CID investigates activist's death threat complaint against Banerjee.

Sarkar fears murder after filing hate speech complaint.

Banerjee previously interrogated; Mitra's claims support Sarkar's fears.

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police initiated an investigation into a complaint filed by activist Rajiv Sarkar, citing a threat to his life from Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

In the complaint filed at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Sarkar has expressed apprehension of being murdered because of his earlier complaint launched against Abhishek Banerjee in the hate speech case.

Sarkar was the first complainant regarding the hate speech. The Diamond Harbour MP has been accused of making violence-inciting statements and even threatening the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, at a campaign rally before the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Banerjee has already been interrogated twice by the CID sleuths in the matter, and he also had to give his voice samples in the case at Bidhannagar Court in North 24 Parganas district.

Recently, following the demolition of Banerjee's party office in Amtala at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, the Diamond Harbour MP held a press conference in this regard. “There also, he allegedly spoke in a threatening tone. I became his 'target' for filing the first complaint regarding the hate speech. I fear that now he will either frame me in a false case or get me killed,” Sarkar said.

Sarkar, in favour of his argument, has also referred to a Facebook Live video message of the recently-turned rebel Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra, where he made some explosive allegations against the Diamond Harbour MP.

“The fact that my life is in danger is also clear from the words of senior political leader Madan Mitra. He said in a Facebook live that he has served 27 months in jail because Abhishek Banerjee has a tendency of committing heinous crimes. Mitra’s statements prove how justified my apprehensions are,” Sarkar said.

Abhishek Banerjee has already served a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to Mitra over the latter's allegations raised on social media.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)