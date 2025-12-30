Raj Thackeray Meets Uddhav As Nomination Deadline Closes For BMC Elections

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRaj Thackeray Meets Uddhav As Nomination Deadline Closes For BMC Elections

The meeting aims to finalise seat-sharing ahead of the January 15 civic polls, including the high-stakes BMC elections. The Sena (UBT) and MNS announced a pre-poll alliance.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met ally Shiv Sena (UBT) president and cousin Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday evening as the deadline for filing of nominations for the next month's civic polls ended.

Raj met Uddhav at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

Meeting between the two leaders is being viewed as a move to resolve the last minute nitty-gritty in seat-sharing.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place the next day. Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nomination papers.

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) are contesting the civic polls in alliance in Mumbai and several other cities. In Mumbai, the two parties have aligned with the NCP (SP).

While there is still no clarity on the number of seats the two parties are contesting in the BMC, sources said the Sena (UBT) will fight over 150 seats and 11 seats have been allotted to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), while the rest will go to the MNS.

The Sena (UBT) and MNS announced a pre-poll alliance for the Mumbai civic polls last week.

The election to the BMC can be viewed as a high-stakes battle for Uddhav Thackeray, as he attempts to reclaim control of the country's richest civic body, which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena from 1997 to 2022.

Ruling allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the BMC polls.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

