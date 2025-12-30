Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldEAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka

EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

According to a statement by MEA, Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka on December 31 to attend the funeral and convey India’s condolences.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
