EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
According to a statement by MEA, Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka on December 31 to attend the funeral and convey India’s condolences.
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
