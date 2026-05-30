Caught On CCTV: Ghaziabad Teen Seen With Group Of Boys Moments Before Fatal Stabbing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police registered a case; five suspects, including a friend, detained.

A 17-year-old boy died after being allegedly stabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, prompting a police investigation and heightened security deployment in the Khoda area.

Authorities said the teenager succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Noida after being attacked on May 28. The incident took place near Chaudhary School in Navneet Vihar under the Khoda police station area in Ghaziabad.

CCTV Footage Emerges

Now, a CCTV footage showing the victim, Surya, in his neighbourhood has surfaced online. The video shows the victim surrounded by a group of boys on the day he was killed.

Family members alleged that the victim and the accused knew each other and had been involved in a dispute several months earlier. They claimed the teenager was called to the location before the attack took place.

Surya's brother, Yash, alleged that one of the accused had invited Surya to meet him. He claimed that after reaching the location, an altercation broke out, following which Surya was attacked with a knife.

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Case Registered

Based on the family's complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Three accused have been arrested, while two others have been detained in connection with the case. The main accused is said to be among those being interrogated.

Investigators are also examining eyewitness accounts, phone records, and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

Providing details of the incident, Indirapuram ACP Abhishek Srivastava said police received information about the stabbing at around 3.30 pm on May 28. The victim died during treatment at 12 noon on May 29.

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Family Alleges Teen Was Lured

The victim's mother alleged that her son was deliberately called out before the attack.

"On Eid, a boy named Arshad tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed... I want justice...," she told ANI.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation, she further alleged that police failed to act promptly after the incident.

"I was not at home; I was on duty. Someone called me and told me that my son had been stabbed. When I came, I saw my son's face at around 7 o'clock. After that, I did not get to see his face again for half a day. I want justice. The police are not doing anything; they are sleeping. If the police had acted in time, wouldn't they have been able to catch the person who stabbed my son at 1 o'clock? Wouldn't they have been able to catch him?" she said.

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Relatives Demand Swift Action

The victim's maternal aunt, Sunita, also demanded immediate action against those responsible and alleged that the teenager had been deceived before the attack.

"I went to the hospital first. I saw them there. They wanted to prove that first a goat was sacrificed and now, they would sacrifice a human. On the day of Bakra Eid, my child was called from home by deceit. Then he was asked how a goat is slaughtered. What do Hindu children know about such things? Our children have never seen bloodshed. What would they say? They would say they had never seen it. Then he was stabbed in the stomach, and his life ended there," she told ANI.

She also expressed concern over the delay in arrests and called for swift justice.

Security Tightened, Probe Underway

Security has been strengthened in the area to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Officials said further action would be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation, including CCTV footage and witness statements.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing and the allegations made by the family are currently being examined as part of the ongoing probe.