Purnia Gang Rape Case: Dancer Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By Six Men In Bihar

HomeCitiesPurnia Gang Rape Case: Dancer Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By Six Men In Bihar

The Purnia gang rape has shaken Bihar after a dancer was kidnapped, assaulted by six men and left locked inside a godown. Her courage helped police arrest one accused.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar: A shocking crime has shaken Bihar’s Purnia district. A young dancer was kidnapped and gang-raped by six men on Saturday night, January 10, 2026. The victim, around 24-25 years old, works with an orchestra group. While she was returning home, two men forced her into a car at Nevalal Chowk and drove her away under the cover of heavy fog. 

She was taken nearly 25 km away, made to drink alcohol, and assaulted by all six men. One accused has been arrested, while five remain on the run.

Purnia Gang Rape Case: How The Dancer Was Abducted & Assaulted

According to the survivor, her mouth was tied so she could not scream. During the ride, she saw a board that read “Dagarua” and realised she was far from the city. 

The men took her to a godown where four more youths were waiting. There, all six accused forced her to drink alcohol and raped her one by one.

After committing the crime, five of them locked the godown from the outside and fled. One man, heavily drunk, stayed back and fell asleep. This gave the survivor a chance to act. Using his mobile phone, she called the emergency number 112 and informed the police about everything.

Police reached the spot quickly. The door was broken open. Inside, bottles of alcohol were found, and one youth was lying in a drunken state. The victim was rescued and admitted to GMCH for medical care. 

Her statement was recorded at the hospital. The police arrested Dagarua resident Mohammad Junaid from the spot. Raids are ongoing to catch the remaining five accused.

Bihar Dancer Gang Rape Sparks Political Outrage & Demand For Justice

The brutal incident has triggered strong reactions. MP Pappu Yadav said that the six accused should face a speedy trial and be given the death penalty.  He questioned the state’s law and order and said such crimes are becoming common in Bihar.

This case has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety, especially for those working in vulnerable professions. The survivor’s courage and quick thinking helped in catching the accused. 

Now, all eyes are on the police to arrest the remaining culprits and ensure strict punishment. The nation is watching, and justice must be fast, fair, and firm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the dancer in Purnia?

A dancer was kidnapped and gang-raped by six men on Saturday night, January 10, 2026. She was taken to a godown, assaulted, and later rescued by the police.

How was the dancer able to call for help?

After the attackers left, one accused fell asleep drunk. The survivor used his mobile phone to call emergency services and inform the police.

How many accused have been arrested in the Purnia gang rape case?

One accused, Mohammad Junaid, was arrested from the spot after the rescue. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining five men.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
