Purnia Gang Rape Case: Dancer Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By Six Men In Bihar

Bihar: A shocking crime has shaken Bihar’s Purnia district. A young dancer was kidnapped and gang-raped by six men on Saturday night, January 10, 2026. The victim, around 24-25 years old, works with an orchestra group. While she was returning home, two men forced her into a car at Nevalal Chowk and drove her away under the cover of heavy fog.

She was taken nearly 25 km away, made to drink alcohol, and assaulted by all six men. One accused has been arrested, while five remain on the run.

Purnia Gang Rape Case: How The Dancer Was Abducted & Assaulted

According to the survivor, her mouth was tied so she could not scream. During the ride, she saw a board that read “Dagarua” and realised she was far from the city.

The men took her to a godown where four more youths were waiting. There, all six accused forced her to drink alcohol and raped her one by one.

After committing the crime, five of them locked the godown from the outside and fled. One man, heavily drunk, stayed back and fell asleep. This gave the survivor a chance to act. Using his mobile phone, she called the emergency number 112 and informed the police about everything.

Police reached the spot quickly. The door was broken open. Inside, bottles of alcohol were found, and one youth was lying in a drunken state. The victim was rescued and admitted to GMCH for medical care.

Her statement was recorded at the hospital. The police arrested Dagarua resident Mohammad Junaid from the spot. Raids are ongoing to catch the remaining five accused.

Bihar Dancer Gang Rape Sparks Political Outrage & Demand For Justice

The brutal incident has triggered strong reactions. MP Pappu Yadav said that the six accused should face a speedy trial and be given the death penalty. He questioned the state’s law and order and said such crimes are becoming common in Bihar.

This case has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety, especially for those working in vulnerable professions. The survivor’s courage and quick thinking helped in catching the accused.

Now, all eyes are on the police to arrest the remaining culprits and ensure strict punishment. The nation is watching, and justice must be fast, fair, and firm.