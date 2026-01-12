Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar News: 60-Year-Old Woman Elopes With Younger Man, Assault At Amarpur Bus Stand

Bihar News: 60-Year-Old Woman Elopes With Younger Man, Assault At Amarpur Bus Stand

A shocking incident from Bihar’s Banka district where a 60-year-old woman eloped and married a younger man, leading to a violent confrontation at Amarpur bus stand.

Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

A startling incident from Bihar’s Banka district has drawn widespread attention after a 60-year-old woman reportedly eloped with a man 25 years younger than her and married him, triggering a dramatic confrontation upon their return. The episode culminated in a public assault at the Amarpur bus stand, where the woman’s husband and son allegedly attacked her partner in full public view.

The unusual love story, which unfolded over several months, has now become the subject of a police investigation, with both individuals currently under official protection.

Public Clash at Amarpur Bus Stand

Chaos broke out at the Amarpur bus stand on Sunday morning around 10:30 am when the woman and her 35-year-old partner arrived there for personal work. According to accounts from the scene, the woman’s husband and son spotted the pair and immediately confronted them. Tempers flared quickly, and before authorities could intervene, the young man was allegedly beaten by the family members in the middle of the busy marketplace.

The altercation caused panic at the bus stand, drawing a large crowd of onlookers as the situation escalated into a high-voltage drama.

Love Story That Began Over the Phone

Amid the commotion, the woman reportedly narrated her side of the story in front of the gathered crowd. She revealed that around four months ago, she began speaking over the phone with the man, identified as Vakeel Mishra, a resident of Dhobri village under Narayanpur police station limits in Ara district. What began as casual conversations gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

The two later decided to meet in person at Bhagalpur railway station. From there, they allegedly fled together to Ludhiana, where the woman claimed they solemnised their marriage. She maintained that she left her home willingly and had been living with the man as his wife by choice.

Police Step In, Couple Taken Into Custody

Following reports of violence at the bus stand, Amarpur police rushed to the spot and rescued both the woman and her partner from the crowd. They were taken to the police station to ensure their safety and prevent further unrest.

Amarpur Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha confirmed that both individuals are currently under police protection. He stated that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and that further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law.

For now, the relationship between the 60-year-old woman and her 35-year-old partner has become the talk of the region, sparking intense debate and curiosity across the district.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Bihar News Public Assault Bihar
